'Married at First Sight' alum Paige and her boyfriend Justin welcomed their daughter Nova on Feb. 26.

Paige Banks is a new mom! The former Married at First Sight cast member gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Nova, on Feb. 26.

“Nova, what a blessing you are! The past 10 months have been a journey watching and feeling you grow in my tummy and we are so grateful you are finally here!” Paige said in a statement.

‘MAFS’ alum Paige Banks says her new baby ‘makes our world go round’

Paige Banks with her daughter Nova | ShotByMK

Paige and her boyfriend Justin are over the moon about the new addition to their family.

“Nova enjoys snuggles with mom and dad. Listening to oldies music and long naps during the day to keep mom and dad up at night,” Paige shared.

The MAFS Season 12 alum also shed some light on her daughter’s name.

“She was named Nova which means Bright Star because she brings so much light to our lives and Rae because she makes our world go round just like a ray of sunshine,” Paige explained.

On Paige’s Instagram post announcing the new baby, congratulations rolled in from her fellow Married at First Sight Atlanta cast members.

“Can’t wait to meet her!!! love you all so much!!!!” wrote Virginia Coombs.

“CONGRATSSSSS baby Nova is already so so loved,” commented Clara Berghaus.

Paige was married to Chris Williams on ‘Married at First Sight’

Paige announced that she was expecting her first child in September. The happy news came several years after her disastrous marriage to Chris Williams during Married at First Sight Season 12.

Chris and Paige said “I do” after meeting at the altar in 2020. But days after the wedding, Chris, an entrepreneur, stunned Paige, an accountant, when he revealed that his former fiancée was pregnant. Paige was devastated but agreed to continue with the marriage. Unfortunately, things just got worse from there. Chris was emotionally manipulative, told his wife he wasn’t attracted to her yet slept with her anyway, and refused to move into their shared apartment after the honeymoon. But despite his apparent lack of interest in the marriage, Chris shocked everyone by trying to convince Paige that they should stay together on Decision Day. Wisely, Paige rejected him.

After her brief but toxic marriage to Chris, Paige picked up the pieces and moved on. She found love with a new man and achieved her dream of becoming a mom.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own and finally I felt like God had answers the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for,” she shared on Instagram when announcing her pregnancy.

“I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person. My safe space. My confidant and most importantly my best friend,” she added. “Life isn’t always easy but doing it with you make things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love.”

