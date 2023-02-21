‘Physical 100’ Season 2: Ominous Voice Teases They Are Not Done Looking for the Perfect Physique

Netflix‘s Physical 100 has crowned its first-season winner. One out of the 100 competitors stood against the odds and came out victorious with having the best physique and a grand prize. The competition series set out to look past age and gender and included various athletes, from bodybuilders to mountain rescuers and national athletes like Kim Min-cheol. But the quest to find the perfect physique is far from over, as a Physical 100 Season 2 was teased.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 finale.]

Woo Jin-yong becomes the first winner of ‘Physical 100’

There were clear favorites among fans on which contestants they wanted to see win Physical 100. The final five were a welcome surprise when Hae-min beat Olympic athlete Sung-bin for the final spot in the finale. No worries, there was no bad blood between any of them. The Physical 100 finale had Jin-hyeong, Min-cheol, Hae-min, Park Jin-yong, and Woo Jin-yong battle it out to see who would win.

While they faced the tough challenges inspired by Greek mythology before the finale, the final challenges would really put them to the test. The ominous voice announced a tug-of-war would be the first challenge. Sadly, among strongman Jin-hyeong, others were at a loss. Ultimately, Min-cheol was the first to be eliminated.

The second challenge has the remaining competitors take on a well-recognized variety show game. They had to create teams of two and flip tiles. After the initial round, Jin-hyeong went up against Woo Jin-yong. Due to his lack of stamina, Jin-hyeong was eliminated. The third challenge was a triangle shuttle run until only two contestants remained. Woo Jin-yong and Hae-min moved on to the finale.

In a test of strength, both competitors had to pull a heavy rope until one got to the end first. Tensions ran high as Jin-yong appeared to be losing power. But he defied the odds and reached the rope’s end first, declaring him the winner of Physical 100.

The ominous voice teases a possible ‘Physical 100’ Season 2

After seeing immense success with Single’s Inferno, Netflix has dived deep into Korean unscripted series. The reality dating series recently ended its second season, and Netflix announced a Single’s Inferno Season 3. Alongside Physical 100, the streaming platform has a lot in store for fans like 19/20 and Zombieverse, where contestants fight to survive a post-apocalyptic world. Besides K-dramas, Netflix has found another source of interest and fans.

Physical 100 has proven to be another grand success for Netflix as it deviates from American competition series. While still including non-Korean contestants, Physical 100 has been praised for its lack of devious tension and heinous rivalry in favor of camaraderie and support among the contestants.

But will Physical 100 return? After Woo Jin-yong was announced the first season winner, the ominous voice had a heartwarming yet teasing speech. “Various physiques exist in this world. Our search for the perfect physique will continue,” said the voice.

For fans, this clearly indicates plans to continue the competition series. A Physical 100 Season 2 will likely follow the same guidelines and rules. One hundred new contestants from Korea will have a chance to prove their athleticism and who has the best physique. Fans can only hope the series will also include non-Koreans like Miracle. Seeing as the voice said they are still looking, there is speculation that Physical 100 will, at some point, have an all-star season. The winners from each season will battle each other to see who is truly the best.

Fans can keep an eye on Netflix’s ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ and ‘Zombieverse’

The itch for competition series is far from over, as Netflix has a few upcoming series. Siren: Survive the Island will be a new unscripted competition series where a group of women ventures to a remote island to compete against one another. But these women are far from ordinary as their professions range from police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen.

If fans thought the competitors on Physical 100 were intense, the women of Siren: Survive the Island will defy even greater odds. Also on the roster of upcoming premieres is Zombieverse. As fans can guess, the unscripted series involves the infamous popularity of zombies and a post-apocalyptic world. For this series, a group of Korean celebrities will band together to try and survive a changed Seoul. Among the group is Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Jin-young and Sweet Home actor Lee Si-young.

Physical 100 is available to stream on Netflix.