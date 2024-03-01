Here's what a royal author claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to do in order to overshadow the Princess of Wales when she returns to work.

Royal watchers weren’t expecting the announcement out of Kensington Palace in mid-January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” and would need a lengthy recovery time.

All of Kate’s appointments and engagements have been canceled through March as she will not return to her royal duties until sometime after that. Although an exact timetable hasn’t been given, many expect that Prince William’s wife will be back to work in April or May which is the same time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have something planned. Here’s what a royal biographer has said the Sussexes are going to do to try and outshine Kate’s return.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seen at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Author says Sussexes have plan to take spotlight off Kate when she returns to work

Royal author Angela Levin, who spent time with the Duke of Sussex when she wrote the book Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018, spoke about when and what the pair has planned right around the same time Kate returns to work.

The prince and former Suits star haven’t been back in the U.K. together since 2022 but are reportedly gearing up to return to London for a visit in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. It’s believed the couple will also have their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in tow.

According to Levin: “They [the Sussexes] have been told that they must stop moaning all the time because it actually takes people’s interest away from them. So therefore they will come and be loving and interested for five minutes, but really it’ll be for another documentary.”

She told GB News that the timing of their visit will coincide with when Kate begins attending royal engagements again.

“Princess Catherine, we hope, will be coming out of her time of getting better and she will be working a bit again,” Levin said suggesting that Meghan and Harry’s visit could overshadow that.

Kate Middleton visits the Dog & Duck pub in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to return may be in jeopardy now

There’s a chance that the duke and duchess’s visit may not even happen now after Harry lost his legal challenge against the Home Office over his right to be granted automatic police protection.

After the decision came down on Feb. 28, Harry released a statement that read: “The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”

Harry and his attorneys have vowed to appeal the decision.