Prince Harry’s ‘Upset’ Archie and Lilibet Missed 1 of the Royal Family’s Fun Easter Traditions — Commentator

'The family rift is going to prevent this, and Harry will feel it keenly,' an author said of the 39-year-old and his and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, not experiencing royal Easter festivities.

Another holiday has come and gone without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, experiencing it the royal way. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two children weren’t part of the royals’ Easter festivities on March 31, 2024, and missing out has reportedly “upset” Harry.

Harry’s ‘upset’ Archie and Lilibet didn’t experience the royal family’s Easter egg hunt

“The royal family traditionally meet[s] on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George’s Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb,” Tom Quinn, a royal author, said (via Mirror).

“Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period,” he continued. “But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards [sic].”

Harry wrote in his 2023 Spare memoir that his father, King Charles III, typically makes a big deal of Easter. However, Archie, 4, and Lili, 2, weren’t there to experience it as they live in Montecito, California, with Harry and Meghan amid the ongoing feud.

“And, of course, it would’ve given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte, and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this, and Harry will feel it keenly.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children didn’t participate in the royal family’s annual walk to church on Easter Sunday. Instead, they’ve been staying at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly ‘suggested’ Harry and Meghan visit the U.K. with Archie and Lili

A royal author says visiting the U.K. with Archie and Lili has already gotten Prince William and Kate Middleton’s stamp of approval.

Speaking to Mirror, Tom Quinn claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales have encouraged Harry and Meghan to travel to the U.K. as a family. Additionally, he said, Meghan’s dismissed the idea.

“There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the U.K.,” the Gilded Youth author said. “William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children. And that the two couples and their families try to make up. But the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

Harry and William’s relationship is said to be at its lowest point ever, with William and Kate focused solely on Kate’s recovery as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

However, there may be hope yet that the couples with get together with their kids. Harry commented in February 2024 he has more trips to the U.K. planned. Also that he’d like to see his family “as much” as he can.

Archie and Lilibet could spend time with their royal relatives in May 2024 after missing Easter festivities

Archie and Lili may have a visit in store with their royal relatives soon. There’s a chance Harry and Meghan’s children could attend the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games in May 2024.

The occasion is expected to bring Harry — and maybe the entire Sussex family — back to England. Archie and Lili’s attendance is “up in the air” along with Meghan’s, per an Express report. However, family time is something Harry’d very much like to do.

“Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service. And everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over,” a source told the outlet. Plus, he and Meghan are said to be “keen for the children to become closer with Harry’s family.”

Were Meghan, Archie, and Lili to join Harry, it’d mark their first family U.K. visit since June 2022. If, however, the Invictus anniversary doesn’t see Harry get together with his family, the wedding of a friend is another opportunity.