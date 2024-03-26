Find out exactly why the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't planning a family reunion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they travel to the U.K.

Royal watchers everywhere were stunned when the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) revealed her cancer diagnosis and so were her estranged in-laws, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who found out the same time the rest of the world did.

The Sussexes later issued a brief statement that read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

This left many wondering if a reconciliation could be in the cards. But according to Prince William and Kate’s friends, that’s not happening as the Waleses don’t want to see Harry when he returns to the U.K. whether he’s with Meghan or not.

Prince Harry planning trip to U.K., unclear if Meghan will join him

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Prince Harry is said to be returning to London for a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While his official travel plans have not been released, it’s believed that he might not be making the trip with Meghan and his children.

The Duke of Sussex lost his round-the-clock police protection in the U.K. after stepping down as a working royal and moving to the U.S. He took legal action against the Home Office after it decided in February 2020 that he would no longer be given the “same degree” of protection when in the country. Harry claimed that the decision to take away his publicly-funded protection subjected him to unlawful, unfair, and unjustifiable treatment.

In February 2022, the prince lost his High Court challenge against the government over his security protection when visiting the U.K. His lawyers have said they intend to appeal that ruling at some point.

Friends of William and Kate explain why the couple won’t want to see the Sussexes

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Friends close to the Waleses have spoken out about why the couple won’t welcome a visit from Harry when he’s in the U.K. whether he’s by himself or with his wife. They insisted that the duke trying to stop by and see them would bring nothing but “unwanted drama” and that is exactly what William and Kate don’t want or need now.

As one of their pals told the Daily Beast: “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”

Another added: “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie.”

When asked if the Prince of Wales had any contact with his brother recently as some reports have claimed or if he wanted Harry to apologize for the attacks launched against him and Kate, one friend replied: “They have bigger things to worry about.”