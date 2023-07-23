Psychic and astrologers are predicting what's ahead in the coming months for Queen Camilla and the "conflict" she could have to face.

King Charles III‘s wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), is one of several royal family members who celebrate a birthday in the summer.

For Camilla’s birthday in July, an astrologer read the queen’s chart and revealed that she may have to face a personal conflict in the not-too-distant future.

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) suspected rain during day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Psychic astrologer predicts Queen Camilla will soon have a ‘conflict’ in her private life

Jessica Adams is a psychic astrologer and author who has written horoscopes for publications like Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Marie Claire to name a few. On July 17, when Camilla turned 76, Adams took a look at the queen’s chart.

The psychic mentioned that the start of Camilla’s role as queen hasn’t been without a few bumps as her and Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, was with “typical Mercury Retrograde twists.” Adams recalled that one horse “involved in the procession from Westminster Abbey lost control and reared backwards into the crowd, bad weather rescheduled the fly-past, street parties were canceled, and the Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were five minutes late.”

There may be more conflicts for Camilla in the months ahead as Adams noted that this year is not only a “new beginning” for the queen but also she will need to make some “historic choices.”

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) leaving her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey followed by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and others | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“There will be historic choices for Camilla about the family on the Full Moon in Aries, September 29, and the New Moon Eclipse in Libra, October 14, 2023,” Adams predicted per Express.

The astrologer added that the queen’s Cancerian sign also shows an unexpected “increase in business” and that Saturn, the lord of the seventh and eighth houses, will be sitting in the eighth house. As a result, the royal “may find hidden money” and there “can be benefits from the in-laws’ side.”

She also warned that there could be some “conflict” in Camilla’s marriage to the king.

Astroyogi noted: “Due to the placement of Saturn in Cancer ascendant and seventh house, Saturn’s full aspect ascendant house due to which there may be trouble in mind regarding the relationship. Mutual tensions between married couples can become intense, keeping the mind disturbed.”

Another psychic says that Camilla is devoted to her love life

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their coronation | P van Katwijk/Getty Images

Psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman, who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s and given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio said that despite any future conflict in marriage Camilla is completely devoted to the king.

Honigman told Spin Genie: “King Charles is a Scorpio and Camilla is a Cancer. Scorpio is a water sign, ruled by emotions, and Cancer is a water sign as well. So these two are a pair who are very devoted to their families, to their emotions, and their love lives.

“A Cancerian is a loving sign that loves to give more than to receive. People with strong Cancer placements in their charts enjoy supporting others. But it’s not only her sun sign that is Cancer — Queen Camilla happens to have her Moon, Mercury, and Venus all in Cancer too. Those are the main planets and show that her whole personality is about providing support to her nearest and dearest. A Scorpio is a sensitive sign that could do with support — and luckily Charles has it in his supportive wife.”