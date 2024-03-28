Here's what a body language expert observed from Queen Camilla when she stepped in for her husband at an important yearly engagement.

Ever since King Charles has been out of commission while receiving his cancer treatment, Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) has stepped up her engagements and appeared solo in place of her husband when needed.

On March 28, the king’s wife attended the annual Royal Maundy Service in Worcester, England. Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day falling every year on the Thursday before Easter. The reigning monarch commemorates Maundy by offering “alms” to senior citizens and each recipient receives two purses, one red and one white. Queen Camilla, stepping in for her husband who was unable to make it, distributed the money to 75 men and 75 women mirroring the age of the king and thanked them for their outstanding Christian service.

Now, a body language expert has looked at photos and footage of Camilla from the service and revealed how she did and if she “crumbled under the pressure” or kept her poise and displayed confidence.

How Queen Camilla handled herself during the engagement

Queen Camilla hands out the Maundy Money during the Royal Maundy Service where she distributes the money to 75 men and 75 women, mirroring the age of the monarch | Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton was impressed with how the queen handled herself as she filled in for King Charles.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, he said: “When we look at Camilla exiting the vehicle, it’s clear she’s feeling confident and strong … Camilla’s appearance was executed with confidence, boldness, and a lot of self-belief. She held her head high with her shoulders back. Her body posture was perfectly aligned and she took her time. There was no sense of rushing, which tells us she took it in her stride and didn’t feel pressured.”

The expert continued: “Camilla has adjusted to her responsibilities as queen. We also see her feet spaced apart, which is significant as it tells us she isn’t intimidated and feels comfortable in her surroundings. Camilla has found her feet and this will only develop further as she takes on more responsibilities for the king. Most importantly, she feels happy and content as she displays genuine smiles — with no signs of uncertainty or feeling out of place. She echoes similar traits to Princess Anne, in that she’s a strong woman who won’t crumble under pressure.”

Princess Anne and Queen Camilla attend the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Camilla’s actions remind him of another royal as well

In addition to sharing some attributes with Princess Anne, Stanton says Queen Camilla’s actions and her whole demeanor reminded him of the way another royal would carry out engagements.

According to the body language guru, “Camilla’s now in a position where she feels comfortable taking on duties alone without Charles. She carried herself with ease with no signs of nerves or discomfort. How she carried herself and interacted during the visit was similar to the late Queen [Elizabeth II]. You wouldn’t be able to spot many differences between them.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.