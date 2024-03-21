Here's why Queen Camilla may not have been talking about the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son, Prince Louis, with her eight-word comment about a child named Louis.

With King Charles forced to take a break from his public duties as he undergoes cancer treatment and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) out of commission while she recovers from abdominal surgery, several other working royals have had to take on more public engagements.

One of those royals who has filled her diary and been seen out attending many engagements in the king and Kate’s absence is Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles). And recently one of her remarks during an outing made news when she summed up the behavior of a boy in her family named Louis in eight words. However, don’t be so sure she was talking about Prince William and Kate’s youngest son Prince Louis.

The 8 words Queen Camilla said may not have been a reference to Prince Louis

Queen Camilla meets members of the public after departing from Douglas Borough Council in Douglas, Isle of Man | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On March 20, Queen Camilla visited the Douglas Borough Council in Douglas, Isle of Man. As she was leaving the monarch’s wife met with well-wishers who lined the streets to see her.

During that walkabout, Camilla spoke to a woman who was holding her child named Louis. As Express noted Camilla said: “I have a Louis grandson … quite a handful.”

Those within earshot began laughing as they assumed the queen was talking about Prince Louis, who has shown fans his big personality with adorable antics on a few occasions. But some are not aware that Camilla actually has another grandson named Louis as well.

Louis Lopes is the son of Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes. That Louis is in his teenage years so it’s not clear if she was talking about him or the younger prince.

Expert accesses how the queen has handled her solo appearances in the king’s absence

Meanwhile, an expert has analyzed how Queen Camilla has handled herself with ramped-up solo engagements while King Charles is out of commission.

Queen Camilla visits Douglas Borough Council in Douglas, Isle of Man | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “Camilla has come across as completely authentic and has shown she is feeling good about herself. She has displayed very genuine body language and it’s clear she’s in a good place. Her smiles are genuine, and none of her emotions come across as fake or inauthentic.

“Her gestures are open and honest, suggesting she feels at ease when interacting with people around her. It tells us she’s feeling confident and strong, without needing people by her side all of the time. She’s perfectly capable and enjoys the independence that comes with her responsibilities as queen. She showed no signs of nervousness or feeling out of place, and that proves she’s confident to show up when duty calls.”

