Kate Middleton wasn’t there for the British royal family’s Easter festivities. Although it seems she still got something of a shoutout from other royal women. Green was the color of the day for many, and as it turns out, the hue has a sweet connection to the Princess of Wales. Not to mention what green symbolizes holds extra significance in the wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson wore green, Kate’s favorite color, on Easter

When many British royals stepped out on March 31, 2024, for the royal family’s annual walk to church at Windsor Castle, they did so wearing Kate’s favorite color, green.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson, just to name a few, wore green as they headed to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

The queen, 76, wore a coat dress by designer Anna Valentine in a bold emerald green shade. Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, 73, opted for a mint green hue, sporting a coordinating coat and hat. As for the Duchess of York, 64, she wore a kelly green dress.

Green symbolizes ‘new life,’ optimism, and ‘new beginnings’

Anne, Camilla, and Ferguson’s shades of green on Easter have a special significance following Kate’s cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024. (The 42-year-old is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy after tests from a January 2024 abdominal surgery found cancer.)

The color, according to Hello! Magazine, is “traditionally associated with nature, spring, and new life.” Speaking to Express, personal stylist Francesca Cairns shared what else the hue has come to denote.

“Green represents growth,” she said. “Symbolism that is especially apt during the Easter season, when themes of sacrifice, resurrection, and new beginnings abound.”

Furthermore, green “represents optimism.” Not only that but “it evokes feelings of hopefulness” and is “associated with renewal and hope.”

“I have noticed that the royals do match colors at certain events when they come together and want to make a statement,” Cairns added.

Kate and other royal women previously wore burgundy at a 2022 holiday event

The royal family’s 2024 Easter church service wasn’t the first time Camilla, Anne, Sophie, and other women have stepped out in a fashion show of support.

Perhaps the most memorable display came in December 2022 at Kate’s Christmas carol concert. Royal women — as well as Kate and William’s daughter Princess Charlotte — arrived for the occasion in a festive shade of burgundy.

The fashion statement made headlines at the time due to a comment made by Meghan Markle in her and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries. (Part II premiered the same day as the carol concert.)

In it, the Duchess of Sussex recalled wearing predominantly neutral colors as a working royal. Furthermore, that during her tenure, she’d been under the impression senior royals couldn’t wear the same color as the late Queen Elizabeth II to a “group event.”

The parade of burgundy, therefore, was seen by some as a way the royal family pushed back against Meghan’s claim.

Prior to that, royal women also showed their support by wearing green to a memorial service for Prince Philip because his favorite color was Edinburgh green.