Are ‘Sex/Life’ Stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Dating in Real Life?

The Netflix series Sex/Life is one of the streaming platform’s steamiest shows. The first season debuted in June 2021 and became a fast favorite with fans of the romance genre. The series has earned comparisons to other hot properties like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and features a roster of talented, attractive stars. As it turns out, there isn’t just steamy romance onscreen. The show’s stars, Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi, are involved in real life and have been dating since 2020, after first crossing paths on the first season of Sex/Life.

‘Sex/Life’ is a popular romance drama

Based on the successful book by BB Easton, Sex/Life tells the story of a suburban mother named Billie Mann Connelly, played by Shahi, who is suffering from a major mid-life crisis. She longs for the excitement of her pre-married life, in particular, her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brad, played by Demos. Even as Billie starts to pursue her fantasies through a series of increasingly daring actions, she is supported by her husband, Cooper, who wants to keep their family together.

By the end of the first season, Billie had decided to try to make things work with her husband. Still, it was clear that she still pined for Brad, which perfectly set up the premise for Season 2. The second season, which hit Netflix on March 2, 2023, has even more steamy sequences than the first — all brought to life by the powerful chemistry of Shahi and Demos.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are a couple in real life

(l-r) Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi arrive to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. | Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shahi and Demos first met when they were cast in Sex/Life in 2020. According to Popsugar, Shahi was married to Shameless star Steve Howey at the time, but in May 2020, the couple split after 11 years of marriage and three children together. Demos and Shahi went public with their romance in December 2020, and posted a sweet snapshot to Instagram wishing their followers a happy New Year. They have been together ever since, making their first public appearance as a couple in December 2021.

In a recent interview with People, Demos opened up about why he loves Shahi so much. “Her heart,” he said, responding to a request to list three things that he loves about Shahi. “That’s first and foremost. Her kindness. Then can the third thing be everything? I’m her biggest fan for sure. So that’ll be the third one, everything. I think she’s exceptional in all aspects of life.” Demos also praised his girlfriend’s beauty, calling her a “goddess.”

What happens in ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2?

With the recent debut of the second season of Sex/Life, more fans than ever before are discovering the red-hot Netflix show. While the second season picks up where the first left off, with Billie trying to juggle her family life with her attraction to her former lover Brad, in the end, she opts for the bad boy. The final episode of Sex/Life features Billie and Brad tying the knot following her divorce from Cooper, with a shocking twist at the end when Billie realizes that she’s pregnant.

Shahi opened up about Billie’s path after the ending of Season One to Refinery29, telling the publication “When she goes to Brad in those last moments and says, ‘Now f*** me,’ it’s not so much about him. It is about her unleashing this part of herself that she’s been denying for so long. A lot of people go, ‘Is it Team Cooper? Is it Team Brad?’ I’ve always been on Team Billie. I refute the notion of being able to find yourself or define yourself as a woman through a man.” Fans can catch the drama for themselves by streaming Sex/Life, which is now available on Netflix.