After fans waited almost two years for new episodes, the second season of Shadow and Bone premiered on March 16 on Netflix. The new season adapts Leigh Bardugo’s Siege and Storm as well as Ruin and Rising, bringing the novelized Shadow and Bone trilogy to a close.

However, the source material for Bardugo’s Grishaverse does not end with that core trilogy. Rather, it continues with two more duologies: Six of Crows and King of Scars. Unlike King of Scars, some details from the Six of Crows books have already crept into the Shadow and Bone series. And as it turns out, scripts for a Six of Crows spinoff series have already been completed.

What happens in ‘Six of Crows’?

Set two years after the conclusion of the Shadow and Bone trilogy, Six of Crows follows the story of Kaz Brekker. Kaz, a smart but brutal conman, is the leader of the Dregs, a squad of skilled cutthroats, sneak thieves, and spies in the city of Ketterdam.

When the Merchant Council hires the Dregs to retrieve a high-value target from the Fjerdan Ice Court, they assemble a team from both in and outside their ranks. The team takes the name The Crows. Difficulties of the “hell in a handbasket” sort develop when the team seeks to infiltrate the hostile stronghold. Fortunately, if there’s one thing at which Kaz really shines, it’s improvising.

‘Shadow and Bone’ spinoff ‘Six of Crows’ has already been written

Fans of Shadow and Bone who have said they would tune in for a show focused only on The Crows of Ketterdam may just get their wish.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer revealed that all episodes of a planned Six of Crows spinoff series have already been written. Heisserer gave credit to his writing staff for coming up with the plot, which will take place after Season 2 of Shadow and Bone.

“The Crows absolutely require their own show for that heist,” he said. “And I know that because we’ve written all eight scripts for that. It’s the best writing my team has done. In part, it’s because it’s the best writing that Leigh [Bardugo] has built for us.”

According to EW, Netflix has not officially approved the new project. The spinoff will move forward only if the latest episodes of Shadow and Bone are successful.

How will ‘Six Of Crows’ affect future seasons of ‘Shadow and Bone’?

Six of Crows appears to be Netflix’s next Grishaverse adaptation. According to Heisserer, the idea is to run the spinoff and Shadow and Bone simultaneously.

Alternatively, Shadow and Bone‘s future seasons could occur after Six of Crows, unlike the books, which take place two years after the trilogy. Major future changes may be in store for the Shadow and Bone adaptation as a result of Season 2’s alterations, which saw Alina and Mal’s relationship dissolve, following The Darkling’s defeat.

So, Kaz and his team’s deadly heist could occur between seasons of Shadow and Bone, allowing The Crows to come back before the end of the flagship series. In that case, viewers of later seasons of Shadow and Bone would need to have watched Six of Crows to understand their journey properly.

With Season 1 of Six of Crows written, Heisserer and his crew seem to have a solid framework for Shadow and Bone’s developing universe.