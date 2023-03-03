Shayne Answers if He Was Ready for ‘Perfect Match’ so Soon After ‘Love Is Blind’

Some reality stars went on Perfect Match long after their first Netflix show. That wasn’t the case for a select few. Shayne Jansen looked for love again not long after he was left at the altar. He answers if he still thinks that was the right decision.

Shayne Jansen went to ‘Perfect Match’ shortly after ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Jansen proposed to Natalie Lee on season 2 of Love Is Blind in the pods. But after a heated argument the night before their wedding, she said she couldn’t marry him. Lee was open to continuing their relationship. In the episode, he rejects her.

But Jansen and Lee did date after the season. She even posted in her Instagram Story that they were together when casting approached them for the new show.

“I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn’t know we were together at the time),” Lee claimed. “We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn’t decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together.”

She also claimed Jansen texted her throughout the filming and said he wanted to leave because he had feelings for her.

Shayne says there is never a ‘right/perfect’ time

Are ‘Perfect Match’ couple Shayne and Chloe still together? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Jansen answered fan questions on his Instagram Story on March 2. “Why get into a 2nd reality show if you know how bad their editing makes you look?” one person asked.

“1) Opportunity to meet beautiful wonderful women 2) What honestly could have gone worse for me how LIB was. I was in a dark place and wanted to put myself back out there 3) I wanted to show my personality to everyone not just talking to a wall in a insane asylum,” he wrote.

“Do you think you [were] ready for the show or not yet?” someone asked.

“Love this question! This honestly goes for so many things. There is never a ‘right/perfect’ time. If it makes you uncomfortable trust your gut and say f*** it. I’m a sassy boy though [laughing emoji],” he answered.

What Shayne said about his engagement on the show

The Perfect Match cast had much to say about Jansen being there in the first episode. “I could tell that wasn’t gonna work out,” Francesca Farago told him. He asked why, and she said, “I don’t think she’s your type.”

“My last relationship was with Natalie on Love Is Blind,” Jansen said in his interview. “I honestly thought we were gonna marry each other.”

“The feeling that I had for Natalie for those few months we were together were the best times of my life, and I wanna find that again,” he said. Jansen pursued different women throughout the season. In the end, he made it to the finale with Chloe Veitch.