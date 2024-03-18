Here's what a body language and behavioral expert saw the Prince of Wales doing during an awards ceremony that proves he misses having his wife with him at engagements.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were reportedly spotted out and about together in public for the first time in months. But they haven’t been to any royal engagements together in quite some time and William appears to be missing doing those with Kate.

Following an announcement in January that the princess had abdominal surgery, she disappeared from public view leading to wild conspiracy theories about her health and nasty rumors about her marriage to the Prince of Wales. The speculation about William’s wife’s health and the fact that he has had to pick more duties without her and in his father’s absence appears to have worn on the prince as he exhibited a sign recently that showed he really misses Kate being by his side during engagements.

What Prince William did that showed he missed Kate’s presence

On March 14, Prince William delivered a speech as he paid tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, during the Diana Legacy Award ceremony at The Science Museum in London. However, a body language expert noticed something the future king did and how his demeanor was different showing that he misses having his wife by his side at these events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton take part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’ at Westminster Abbey | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James broke down footage of the prince during the ceremony and told The Mirror: “William might have arrived projecting a state of good spirits and amiability but his stance and his delivery of his speech suggest this might have been bravado in the fact of several emotionally–challenging factors.

“Greeting guests, he is at his most animated, with some emphatic gesticulation signaling a desire to show his relaxed fun side. But then during his speech, speaking about his mother and perhaps with his absent wife, his father’s illness, and the alienation from his brother who would be speaking video link once he had gone and who he would once have shared both a stage and his grief with in mind, he does appear to become less upbeat and assured.”

James continued: “William will normally deliver a speech in a classic alpha pose: upright, chest slightly splayed, and weight evenly balanced between both feet. Here though the weight distribution is completely altered, suggesting inner feelings of pressure and overpowering emotions.

“William leans on the lectern with both hands and while one leg is straight the other is bent as he pushes forward. This suggests the lectern is being used as a form of support. Instead of greeting the audience using eye contact and his usual smile, he reads his greeting from his script, meaning his eyes are looking down. His enunciation sounds less precise and ‘clipped’ than usual and the overall impression is that this is a man who is now still mourning his mother and missing his wife’s presence at his side.”

When the princess is set to return to royal duties

Luckily for Prince William, he won’t be without Kate for too much longer as she seems to be on the mend. According to one witness who told reporters she saw the royal couple shopping together near their Windsor home recently, the princess looked “happy” and “healthy.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Ceremonial Welcome at Horse Guards Parade for President Cyril Ramaphosa in London | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“After all the rumors that had been going around, I was stunned to see them. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” the onlooker told The Sun. “The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

All of the princess’s engagements had been canceled through March meaning that she would return to royal duties sometime after the Easter holiday on March 31. Several reports claim that Kate will resume her duties after April 17. As Hello! noted, that is the date her children return to school following their holiday break. However, no other timetable or information about what specific engagement Kate will attend first has been announced.

