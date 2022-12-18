‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Meri Brown Have the Most Dysfunctional Relationship

Marriages and be challenging when there are just two people in them. However, for the Brown family, who stars in Sister Wives, plural marriage has become too much for them to handle. Fans were first introduced to Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. However, since 2010, when Season 1 of the series first debuted, Christine and Janelle have exited the marriage.

Now, fans wonder when Meri will also leave since she and Kody have the most dysfunctional relationship.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Meri Brown have a platonic marriage

Regarding the Brown family, Kody and Meri began the family and were the first to be married. However, things changed when Robyn was married into the family in 2010. Kody legally divorced Meri in 2014 to marry Robyn legally and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

This was devastating to Meri, who embarked on an emotional online affair with someone she thought was a man but who turned out to be a female fan catfishing. Since 2015, the relationship between Meri and Kody has been in turmoil. Kody has never forgiven Meri, and the pair have been in a platonic relationship ever since.

“Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore,” he reflected in a recent episode of Sister Wives.

Meri and Kody have the most dysfunctional relationship

For nearly a decade, Meri has been desperately trying to fix things with Kody, but he refuses to reconcile with her on a romantic level. “It’s interesting hearing him talking about this and the parallels that (are) happening with him and Christine and me and him,” Meri said in a recent Sister Wives confessional. “It’s kind of disturbing because some of the things that he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. He wants to work on it with Christine but not me.”

Watching the pair who clearly want different things has become painful for everyone, including fans who continue to hope that Meri will follow Christine and Janelle’s leads and exit the marriage. “It’s no secret that she’s been to hell and back in that relationship,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she bolted, but for some strange reason, she’s still loyal to him. They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans have theories about why Meri doesn’t divorce Kody

It’s obvious that Kody merely tolerates Meri’s presence, which is terrible for her mental health and well-being and the family’s overall health. However, Sister Wives fans think they know why Meri refuses to divorce Kody.

“I think this is Meri’s way of slowly tormenting Kody,” one person commented on Instagram. “She stays on purpose to wear him out. She has a plan.” Another added, “I have to agree. I think she’s doing it to get back at him for being a jerk.” Another fan suggested that Meri remains so she could get under Robyn’s skin.