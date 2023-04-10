‘Succession’ Season 4: What’s Next for Every Cast Member After the HBO Show Ends

Succession is one of HBO’s hottest shows. Since 2018, fans have tuned in to watch the exploits of the highly dysfunctional Roy family as they grapple with concerns over the health of the family patriarch as well as their media and entertainment company. Succession and its cast have received major critical acclaim. And now, with the recent debut of the fourth and final season, learn what’s next for the talented ensemble.

Kieran Culkin

(L-R) The cast of “Succession” Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kieran Culkin plays Roman Roy in the show. He’s been acting since he was a small child, but it was his work in Succession that shot him to stardom. Culkin recently sat down with Esquire to discuss the final season of the series. In the interview, he revealed that he has no set plans for the near future, other than spending lots of time at home with his family.

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun plays Greg Hirsch, the grandson of Logan Roy’s brother Ewan. Braun has acted in many projects over the years, including the TV series 10 Things I Hate About You. He’s received two Emmy Award nominations for his work in Succession. Braun’s most recent film is the 2023 release Cat Person. But with no upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, it’s possible that he is also planning to take a short break from acting.

Brian Cox

#Succession star Brian Cox says Logan Roy's love for his children is his "Achilles' heel." pic.twitter.com/XANsIZCbyH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 29, 2023

Esteemed Scottish actor Brian Cox is possibly the biggest star among the cast of Succession. His career spans decades and multiple projects on stage and screen. As Logan Roy, Cox has earned even more fans and even won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Cox isn’t slowing down post-Succession, either. According to his IMDb page, Cox has several projects coming up, including a leading role in the upcoming film Skelly.

Alan Ruck

A mainstay in entertainment since the ’80s, Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy, Logan’s older child from his first marriage. Ruck has acted prolifically in both television and film projects over the past several decades. And he’s not going anywhere after Succession. Up next for Ruck, according to IMDb, are roles in two films: Wind River: The Next Chapter and a drama called The Burial.

Matthew Macfadyen

English actor Matthew Macfadyen plays Siobhan Roy’s husband, Tom Wambsgans. While he is probably best known for his role as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, his work as a cast member in Succession has introduced him to a whole new audience of fans. Macfadyen has always chosen interesting roles, and his next one is no exception. According to IMDb, he’ll be playing a featured part in Deadpool 3, which does not yet currently have a release date.

J. Smith-Cameron

J. Smith Cameron of #Succession teases that Kieran Culkin is the same type of person as his character pic.twitter.com/DShdlzoyKX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 25, 2023

J. Smith-Cameron started her career as a theatre performer, but it is her role as Gerri Kellman that really helped her star rise in Hollywood. In 2022, Smith-Cameron received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance as Gerri. Next up for Smith-Cameron: a role in the upcoming romantic drama film Turtles All the Way Down.

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook plays Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in Succession, Logan Roy’s only daughter. For her work in the show, Snook has received critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Next on her schedule is the comedy-drama The Beanie Bubble, alongside Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis, according to IMDb.

Jeremy Strong

#JeremyStrong is giving it his all as Kendall Roy. Here, watch as the star explains why he fell in love with acting in the first place. pic.twitter.com/iVr2aGKygL — W Magazine (@wmag) April 2, 2023

Character actor Jeremy Strong portrays the role of Kendall Roy in Succession. He’s played everyone from real-life villains to fictional mobsters. Known for the intensity of his acting approach, Strong has been praised for the realism he brings to his characters. Strong can next be seen in the drama The Best of Us, a limited series about the 9/11 first responders, according to TV Line.