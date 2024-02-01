'Teen Mom 2' star Chelsea Houska quit the show years ago. So, what is her dad, Randy Houska, up to today? Here's what to know.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 brought Chelsea Houska into the spotlight and introduced fans to her father, Randy Houska. Fans loved Randy and Chelsea’s relationship, as the dentist was always willing to provide witty life advice to his daughter. So, where is Randy now that Chelsea is off the air? Here’s what to know.

Where is Randy Houska, ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska’s dad, after she quit the show?

Teen Mom 2 brought Chelsea and Randy Houska into the spotlight. Chelsea spent about a decade on the MTV series before calling it quits in 2020, and fans became invested in her family life. So, where is Randy now that Chelsea’s been off the air for a few years?

“Papa Randy” remains hard at work as a dentist in South Dakota. “Dr. Randy has been committed to helping Vermillion, South Dakota, smile for over 30 years, and he’s not slowing down any time soon,” the website for Houska Dental reads. “He goes above and beyond for all of his patients, treating everyone as a member of his own family. Swing by the office to get to know Dr. Randy and experience what it’s like to be a part of the Houska Dental family.”

Randy also educates young kids about the importance of dentistry. He posted a photo to Instagram in February 2023 showing him traveling to talk to children. “The tradition of talking to our grandkids kindergarten classes continues!!” he posted. “Has a bit of a road trip between South Dakota and Nebraska, bit it was worth it! Watson and Miles were all smiles, and they have very fun classes.”

Additionally, Randy spends plenty of time with his kids and grandkids. Aside from Chelsea, he has daughters Angie, Melissa, and Emily. In July 2023, he posted a photo of his family in a hot tub to Instagram. “Boiling some grandkids and friends for dinner. Might have to shock the hot tub later,” he captioned the post.

Randy’s Instagram shows him spending time with his wife, Rita Houska, whom he married in 2009.

He will appear in Chelsea Houska’s HGTV show, ‘Down Home Fab’ Season 2

While Chelsea Houska is no longer on Teen Mom 2, she’s still on TV. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have their own HGTV show, Down Home Fab. Together, Chelsea and Cole renovate homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to fit the needs of their clients. The show also gives fans a look into Chelsea and Cole’s life on a Midwestern farm as they raise their four kids.

Down Home Fab is officially renewed for season 2, and Randy Houska is set to appear. “Chelsea and Cole’s undeniable on-screen chemistry and enthusiasm for renovation brings in millions of fans every week to HGTV’s platforms,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content for HGTV, said. “We can’t wait to get the ball rolling on a new season, and in the meantime, we’ve got three upcoming episodes and lots more digital content with this dynamic couple in store.”

The new season is set to air in early 2024.

Randy Houska said he and his daughter have ‘no regrets’ regarding leaving the show

Chelsea Houska doesn’t regret leaving Teen Mom 2 behind — and neither does Randy Houska.

“Well, kids, that’s a wrap,” Randy tweeted in 2020, according to The Sun. “Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets. See ya all on the flip side.”

Chelsea decided to leave to “move on” from the series. “Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it’s best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

