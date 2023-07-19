MTV's 'Teen Mom OG' and 'Teen Mom 2' favorites are returning for 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Season 2. Here's what to know about the premiere.

MTV’s Teen Mom follow-up series is getting new episodes. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 brings fan-favorite cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to the forefront. And fans get to see what their lives look like now. Here’s everything to know about theTeen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premiere date, time, and how to watch, plus information regarding the upcoming cast.

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 premiere date and how to watch

Fans will get to see the MTV stars take on new challenges, triumphs, and relationships during the summer of 2023. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The night contains two back-to-back episodes.

Viewers with cable can catch the new series when it airs on MTV. And viewers without cable can still stream the series using services like Philo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, or Xfinity Choice TV. Episodes are also available to buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Most of the sreaming services listed come with free trials, too. Vidgo, Philo, and Fubo TV offer a seven-day free trial. Certain Sling TV memberships offer a 14-day free trial, and YouTube TV also reportedly offers a two-week trial. Xfinity TV offers a 30-day free trial, and DirecTV offers a five-day free trial.

Who’s joining the cast of ‘The Next Chapter’ Season 2?

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premiere will bring back fan-favorite cast members that viewers have watched for years. Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney are the main cast members in the upcoming season.

Amber’s known for her tumultuous relationship with her ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley. This new season shows them co-parenting their daughter, Leah, who’s now a teenager.

This upcoming season also shows Ashley and Bar Smith prepping for their wedding. Rumors in 2023 suggest Bar and Ashley might be over. But the show depicts life before their wedding while Ashley makes due as a single mom.

As for Briana, she and Devoin Austin work on their co-parenting. And they might also give romance another shot despite their challenges in the past.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra continue to show their marriage and life with their children. Tyler also receives ketamine treatments this season to help him deal with his history of childhood sexual abuse.

Cheyenne and her husband, Zach Davis, support MTV’s The Challenge star Cory Wharton after they hear of Cory’s daughter needing open-heart surgery. The blended family comes together during this difficult time.

This season also shows Jade attending Al-Anon meetings and thoroughly planning her wedding to the father of her baby, Sean Austin.

As for Leah, she’s in the wake of a breakup after her engagement to Jaylan Mobley ends.

Finally, Maci, one of the most famous Teen Mom OG cast members, seems to have rekindled a friendship with her problematic ex, Ryan Edwards. That doesn’t mean the past is completely behind them, however, as Ryan deals with issues in his sobriety.

The trailer for the new season shows all of the cast members getting together and partying, too. Not only will fans get to see more of their individual stories, but they’ll also get a glimpse at the friendships that were made from the show.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

