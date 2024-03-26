'The Bachelor' Season 28 finale shows Joey Graziadei choosing Kelsey Anderson. Are they still together now? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 finale is here, and fans finally get to see Joey Graziadei’s “unprecedented ending” play out. Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson are Joey’s final two women, and early spoilers indicate that Joey chooses Kelsey. So, is the couple still together after the finale? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 28 finale spoilers ahead.]

Are Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson together after ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28?

The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers from Reality Steve originally stated that Joey Graziadei ends the season with Daisy Kent. However, the spoilers changed midway through the season. Fans noticed Kelsey Anderson and Joey appeared at the same location post-filming, leading Reality Steve to seek the truth. Ultimately, he learned that Joey gets down on one knee for Kelsey at the end of the season, and she accepts the proposal.

So, are Kelsey and Joey still together after The Bachelor Season 28? According to spoilers, they remain engaged. Joey hasn’t given anything away in interviews but seems to be in high spirits post-season. Kelsey frequently posts to TikTok and Instagram and has a positive, upbeat demeanor.

As for Daisy, spoilers from the season note that the “unprecedented ending” that occurs has to do with Daisy knowing that Joey plans to choose Kelsey during the finale. Daisy tells Kelsey that she knows the truth, and she also tells Joey that she knows he doesn’t plan to propose to her. This leaves Joey confused and distraught. While Daisy is correct in her assumption, this surprise ending has never occurred before in Bachelor Nation history.

Where will the couple live after the show?

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 cast member Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei | Disney/Jan Thijs

Where will Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei live after The Bachelor Season 28?

Neither Joey nor Kelsey addressed where they hope to live after the season ends. Currently, Kelsey appears to live in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. She was seen in New Orleans for a local festival in March 2024, and she posted about going out in her hometown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

As for Joey, he’s known for his previous residence in Hawaii. However, he now lives with his sister in the Philadelphia area.

“I’m back in Philadelphia area,” Joey said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “… My sister married her high school sweetheart and lives just down the street from where we kind of grew up. I’m there. I’m not sleeping on the couch; I’ve got my own room. But it’s nice. I think there’s so much going on with all of this; I’m moving around so much that it didn’t really make sense before all of it started. I lived in a kind of little studio in Hawaii that was kind of in the woods. And when I came back from The Bachelorette, all of the creatures moved in. I didn’t need to have that happen again.”

Joey Graziadei is ‘very excited’ for the season to be over

Fans fell in love with Joey Graziadei during The Bachelor Season 28. Given the spoilers, it sounds like he found love with Kelsey Anderson. And he told Extra TV that he’s “very excited” for it all to be over so he can move on with his life.

“I had a full year now of being on reality TV, and living a secret life, and waiting to tell everyone what happened,” Joey said. “So, I’m very excited for this to be done, for all of it to be out, and for me to kind of move forward and do what I wanna do.”

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 finale airs on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

