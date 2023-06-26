Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are still engaged as 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 premieres. Here's where the Bachelor Nation couple is now.

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait to see Charity Lawson take charge as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 20. Charity seemed like the perfect match for Zach Shallcross in The Bachelor Season 27, but he sent her home following hometowns. Zach got down on one knee for Kaity Biggar instead. So, where are Zach and Kaity now ahead of The Bachelorette season? Here’s what to know.

Where are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar ahead of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 premiere?

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar from ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are still together before The Bachelorette Season 20 premiere. The couple got engaged after Zach sent Gabi Elnicki home in a shocking series of events. While some fans doubted that Zach and Kaity could get past the drama surrounding Zach once the season concluded, they’re still much together and seemingly happier than ever.

So, where are Zach and Kaity now? The couple planned on moving in together during the summer of 2023, and they both live in Austin, Texas. Thankfully, it was easy for them both to individually land in the city.

“I had been living in Austin for close to four years before the show,” Zach shared with Austin Monthly. “I moved out to Austin for a job opportunity. I’d never been here, but I fell in love with it, as everyone does. And then once the show was picking up, with The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, I was going back to California where all my family is.”

“I moved down to Texas the first week of April of last year, and then moved to Austin in August,” Kaity shared. “I was in San Antonio and then I visited here for one day, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m making it happen. I’m living here.‘ In the first week of August, I moved here, and I love it.”

Zach told People that he already knew what their first argument would be regarding living together — and it’s the temperature. “That’s something that we are working and compromising on,” Zach said. “I run hot, typically. She runs cold. So, we have to find that middle ground.”

When are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar getting married?

While Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are currently engaged, they’re not rushing into marriage. They plan on tying the knot in 2025, well after they move in together in Austin, Texas.

“Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go,” Zach told People in March 2023. “There’s no rush.”

“We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush?” Kaity added. “It doesn’t.”

The couple’s five-year plan involves children, and they’re not committed to staying in Austin. “We’re going to start living in Austin, but after a year in Austin, figure out if we want to try something else and explore and travel the world,” Zach added.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 focuses on Charity Lawson’s journey

Zach Shallcross and Charity Lawson | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor Nation’s keeping tabs on Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar’s journey after The Bachelor Season 27. But now, all eyes are on Charity Lawson in The Bachelorette Season 20. Charity is excited for her journey to begin.

As for what happened between Charity and Zach, nothing went catastrophically awry. Instead, Zach decided he needed to follow his intuition when it came to the rose ceremony after the hometown dates. Zach met Charity’s family and felt very welcomed by them, but he knew he had stronger connections with Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki.

Will Zach be featured as a guest on The Bachelorette Season 20? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Bachelorette Season 20 premieres on June 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

