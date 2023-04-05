‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Brooke or Taylor? Which Woman Will Cave First?

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) friendship is in danger on The Bold and the Beautiful. After three decades of fighting, they called a truce when they dumped Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). However, the two might return to their old ways thanks to the waffling playboy.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Ridge Forrester’s return impacts Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes’ friendship on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brooke versus Taylor is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most famous feuds. The women have been fighting over Ridge for the past 32 years. But they finally put their differences aside when they realized Ridge was the problem. Tired of his waffling ways, Brooke and Taylor dumped him.

The former enemies have become fast pals as they vowed never to let Ridge come between them. However, their friendship will be tested upon Ridge’s return. Everyone thought Ridge was away doing soul-searching. But he was teaming with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and the FBI to take down Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Ridge’s heroic actions have redeemed him in Brooke and Taylor’s eyes. The famous love triangle could return with Brooke and Taylor’s feelings resurfacing.

Excited to see what happens next? ? #BoldandBeautiful Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/fMsCWJRHde — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2022

Will Brooke Logan or Taylor Hayes make the first move?

Although Brooke and Taylor dumped Ridge, they still love him. Both women were married to him and have children with him. They’ll always be connected to Ridge. So could one of the ladies end their friendship for a second shot with the fashion designer?

While Brooke and Taylor’s friendship has been enjoyable, it’s a matter of time before the writers have them fighting. Ridge’s return will have the women rethinking their decision to dump him. So which lady will make the first move on Ridge?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Taylor is committed to her pact with Brooke. When Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) expresses concerns about a Bridge reunion, Taylor expresses her confidence in the deal with Brooke. However, Taylor might be stabbed in the back by her bosom buddy.

Brooke is weak when it comes to Ridge. Although she was adamant about being done with him, nothing could keep her from her destiny. If Ridge shows the slightest interest in Brooke, she’ll welcome him back with open arms. But her decision will lead to heartache.

How will Taylor Hayes react to Bridge’s reunion on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Brooke and Ridge are The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couple, so the writers want to reunite them. However, Bridge’s reunion means heartbreak for Taylor. The world-renowned psychiatrist will be shocked and upset by Brooke’s betrayal.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Brooke get romantic. pic.twitter.com/NHeZWLvYFK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 23, 2021

While many expect Taylor to fight for her man, she might do the opposite. Taylor is tired of fighting and coming in second to Brooke. Ridge has made his choice; it’s time she accepts it and moves on.

With her and Ridge officially over, Taylor’s free to date. There are many available men for her, but her dating life will spark concern and jealousy in Ridge. With the philandering designer sniffing around his ex-wife, Brooke might question her decision to take him back.