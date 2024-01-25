If 'The Challenge' Season 39 star Moriah Jadea could go back in time, she'd change the 'situation' she was in with Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio during the season.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows the end of Moriah Jadea and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s relationship. Moriah and Bananas were dating before the season began. But when Moriah met fellow competitor James Lock, all bets were off. Moriah started a showmance with James before cutting off her relationship with Bananas. She recently took to Instagram to say this is her one regret this season.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 cast member Moriah Jadea says she wishes she treated ‘the Bananas situation’ differently

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea’s turmoil over her relationship with James Lock and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Moriah and Bananas reportedly weren’t exclusively dating when Moriah entered the competition. However, they were very public about being romantically connected. Despite her relationship with Bananas in the real world, Moriah pursued a showmance with James Lock.

Moriah came under fire for the showmance, especially when mercenary veterans entered the ring. Tori Deal and Devin Walker commented on Moriah’s alleged cheating despite Bananas’ less-than-clean history of staying faithful in prior relationships. On Jan. 23, 2024, Moriah answered fan questions about her “regrets” this season.

“With what was aired so far, do you regret how you played this current season?” a fan asked her on Instagram Stories.

“I try to never regret anything because you live and you learn,” Moriah answered. “I’m always becoming better! As far as ‘do I regret the side I am on so far’? No. Michele [Fitzgerald] was the only person from this whole season that I talked to consistently since 38 as a real-life friend. Only thing I wish I did differently was the [Bananas] situation. I wish I handled it differently regardless of anyone else’s actions.”

She explained how she deals with the hate she receives online

The Challenge Season 39 competitor Moriah Jadea received a lot of backlash for her relationship with James Lock due to her previous relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. While Moriah felt a lot of remorse for her actions, she still wanted to pursue a romance with James.

A fan asked Moriah on her Instagram Stories how she deals with the fan hate she receives. She answered that she’s “genuinely happy” with who she is, and people who send her hate don’t matter to her.

“I’m just genuinely happy with who I am, my family, financially where I’m at,” she wrote. “They just don’t matter to me. Sometimes, I wanna diss them, but then I realize I’ll probs get canceled for being too mean back, and then I’ll feel bad that I was mean.”

Do Moriah Jadea and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio still talk?

The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea tortured over her situation regarding James Lock and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. While she really enjoyed spending time with James, she didn’t want to hurt Bananas. Now that the season finished filming, where do Moriah and Bananas stand?

“He hates me. He hates me,” Moriah told MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast. “I do feel bad. I feel bad as far as, like, I’m not hurt. Because I was already questioning because of personal things that have happened that I don’t want to share. I already had doubts about things, sometimes.”

Moriah added that if she could apologize to Johnny, she would. “I really am sorry, and I wish I did it in a different way,” she added. “I liked James in the house, and I felt really guilty about that.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.