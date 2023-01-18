‘The Circle’ Season 5 Winner Said It Was ‘Perfect’ When ‘Mess Unfolded’ for Their Game

There was a lot of drama and strategy in The Circle Season 5. But only one person can win. The winner revealed what most likely led to their success.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Circle Season 5 Episode 13, “Finale.”]

Who are ‘The Circle’ Season 5 finalists?

The finale started with Chaz Lawery having the power to block one last person from the circle. He chose newcomer Oliver Twixt because he wasn’t sure if he was flirting with him for an alliance, and he hid that he was engaged.

The cast had to rank each other one last time and meet each other. Everyone was shocked to find out Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson were working together to play as Jennifer, and Tamira was really Tasia Lesley.

The episode revealed the final rankings. Brett and Xanthi were fifth, Tasia was fourth, Raven was third, Chaz was second, and Sam was first. That was surprising since Chaz was an influencer four times, and Sam started at the bottom of the rankings at the beginning of the season.

Sam Carmona thinks staying out of the mess on ‘The Circle’ helped her win

Supriseeeee! fashion icon Tan France joined us for a challenge on The Circle ? Stream all-new episodes now! pic.twitter.com/6PHoml7QEk — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 13, 2023

Alliances, love triangles, and a hacker twist threw wrenches into some people’s games. Sam revealed if there was any strategy in her game to get through it.

“Transparency moment: I had no idea what I was doing. It was just like my eyeliner — I winged it. Everybody else was like, ‘I’m going to write down this and calculate that,’ and I’m just here like, ‘Umm … I like butterflies,’” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t want to go into the game and create this reputation for myself that I’m a person who thrives off of malice or shadiness.”

But there is one thing she believes led to her success. “Because I stayed far away from the chaos and the drama, that’s what kept me in the game longer,” she said. “If you don’t ruffle any feathers, just stay in the cut and mind your business. When all of the mess unfolded with the love triangles and the shenanigans, I just was like, ‘It has nothing to do with me. This is perfect. Love that.’”

Sam reveals why she didn’t block Jennifer

Michelle Buteau | Tom Dymond/Netflix

Brett and Xanathi managed to trick Sam by hacking Chaz’s profile and conversing with her. Sam figured it out that it was Jennifer because she was the only one who knew they called each other husband and wife. But she and Raven shockingly didn’t block her.

“All I saw was red,” Sam told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted Jennifer out. I didn’t care if Marvin dated every single person, including Tom, Marvin could stay. Betrayal is not taken lightly in my world.”

“And going into the Influencer chat with Raven and hearing her reasoning, because I’m so big-hearted, I love my sis, ‘You want to get rid of him? No problem, whatever you want to do,’” the New Yorker admitted. “I’m willing to put my feelings aside to make sure that my friend is good, so I had to eat that one.” Luckily, that blocking didn’t backfire, and she won in the end.