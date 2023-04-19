‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Schedule: No New Unmaskings in Episode 10

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 9 concluded the new masks of the season. Moving forward, fans will see the remaining masks duke it out until the finale. Here’s what to know about The Masked Singer Season 9 schedule and what fans can expect in episode 10.

No new masks enter the competition in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 10

Medusa in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

The Masked Singer Season 9 schedule notes the season is nearly over. Episode 9, Space Night, marked the final episode to introduce new masks. UFO and Lamp hit the stage along with Dandelion. While fans still don’t know who sings behind the UFO mask, viewers learned that Melissa Joan Hart sang as Lamp, and Alicia Witt sang as Dandelion.

Who’s been revealed on The Masked Singer Season 9 so far? The first week of the season revealed Dick Van Dyke as Gnome. Episode 2 showed Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster and Debbie Gibson as Night Owl. The third episode revealed Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear. The fourth episode showed Michael Bolton singing under the Wolf mask. Episode 5 revealed Malin Akerman as Squirrel and Lele Pons as Jackalope. Episode 6 showed Alexa Bliss as Axolotl and Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy. The seventh episode revealed George Wendt as Moose and Christine Quinn as Scorpio. Episode 8 showed Dee Snider as Doll. Finally, Lamp and Dandelion were revealed in episode 9.

So, what can fans expect in episode 10? According to Reddit, episode 10 will show performances from at least three masks. It will also serve as a “road to” episode that will likely offer a behind-the-scenes look at the season.

4 episodes remain, according to ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 schedule

According to The Masked Singer Season 9 schedule, only four episodes remain after episode 10 airs.

The Redemption Round likely airs as episode 11 on April 26, 2023. The three masked singers saved by the Ding Dong Keep It On bell will duke it out, and one will win and move forward. This also likely means that two singers will get unmasked in this episode.

Episode 12 airing on May 3 will show the quarter-finals. Episode 13 airing on May 10 marks the semifinals. Finally, the finale is likely on May 17, 2023. Fans can anticipate a two-hour special that includes insider info on the road to finale.

As of episode 10, Medusa, California Roll, UFO, Mantis, Macaw, and Gargoyle remain masked.

Many fans want the series to go back to the old format after season 9

The Masked Singer Season 9 pleased fans, according to a Reddit pole. But not everyone’s as happy with this season as they were with previous ones. Season 9 saw a lot of singers get unmasked quicker, which took the fun out of guessing for many fans.

“I don’t really care for this format,” a Reddit user wrote. “Miss the earlier seasons where you would hear the characters for multiple episodes and not just hear most of them once then they leave. It has taken the fun and want to guess who they are for me.”

“It was fine, but honestly, I’d rather they go back to the original format,” another fan wrote.

With The Masked Singer Season 9 schedule indicating the current season is almost over, fans hope the showrunners will listen to their ideas for season 10. Fox has yet to renew the series for another season, but we anticipate its return.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.