Ree Drummond from 'The Pioneer Woman' has staple dishes for New Year's day, including one that allegedly brings her good fortune.

Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman brings viewers into Ree Drummond’s life at home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Fans have watched Drummond’s five kids grow up through the years and witnessed all of the delicious food that Ree has cooked for them. While Ree’s New Year’s “good luck” dish might not be her kids’ favorite, she has a reason for bringing it to the table at the start of 2024. Here’s what it is.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond has a ‘good luck dish’ she makes for the New Year

The Pioneer Woman is known for her fantastic food, and Ree Drummond also has a few favorite dishes she loves to make to celebrate the New Year. She makes Belgian waffle pops with cereal and sprinkles for New Year’s breakfast. “My kids always loved these waffle pops,” she posted to her blog. “You just make waffles, cut them in half, and slide a pop stick into each.”

After the waffle pops, she makes the Southern favorite peas and rice dish, Hoppin’ John, which she says brings good luck to the new year. “I’m not all that superstitious, but I make Hoppin’ John on Jan. 1 because black-eyed peas are supposed to bring good fortune,” she wrote. “It’s also an amazing comfort food.”

Past episodes of her show also showcase her favorite New Year’s dishes. She’s made “Baked Bagel Egg-in-a-Hole” with smoked salmon for guests, roasted tomatoes with an herb drizzle, and mimosas.

She’s taking her oldest daughter’s New Year’s resolution heading into 2024

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

As for Ree Drummond’s New Year’s resolution, she’s taking a page out of her oldest daughter’s book. Ree and Alex hope to drink more water in 2024.

“Alex is always trying to drink more water — she aims for a gallon a day,” Ree posted on The Pioneer Woman blog. “I’m with her on this one!” She then posted a photo of one of the tumblers from her line sold at Walmart.

Alex didn’t spend Christmas with Ree, but Ree posted photos with Alex and Paige to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve 2023. Ree, Alex, Paige, and Paige’s friend appeared to spend the evening together before ringing in 2024. Unfortunately for Ree, she had just gotten a wisdom tooth removed, which made part of her face appear swollen in the photos. Regardless, we’re sure she had a blast with her daughters.

Ree Drummond mentioned how 2 of her kids weren’t home for Christmas

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has a close family with her husband, Ladd Drummond, and their five kids. Ree and Ladd had their first daughter, Alex, in 1997, making her 26. They had Paige, who’s now 24, in 1999. Next, they had Bryce in 2022, now 21, and Todd in 2004, who’s around 20. Then, in 2018, they brought in a foster child, Jamar, who’s 21. Jamar lived with the Drummond family for a year and a half before becoming a permanent kid in the home.

Unfortunately, Ree was missing two of her children for Christmas in 2023 — Bryce and Alex. “This was the Christmas of VFP (Very Few Photos) for me, but I wound up with a handful that matter,” Drummond posted on Instagram with photos of Paige, Todd, Jamar, and Ladd. “Lots of food, funny stories, wine, laughter, and Dr Pepper. (We missed you, Alex, Mauricio, and Bryce!).”

Fans noticed how a few of the kids were missing. “Where was Bryce?” a fan commented.

Another wrote, “Where’s the other daughter?”

Ree didn’t answer the fan questions, but others in the comments did. Because Alex is married, she likely spent the holiday with Mauricio. As for Bryce, he had football practice, as his college, Oklahoma State University, had a game.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.