‘The Young and the Restless’: Phyllis and Tucker Heat up Genoa City

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) have become town pariahs on The Young and the Restless. Despite attempts to do good things, their actions lead to being shunned. With the two down on their luck, they’ll team up to turn Genoa City upside down.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Phyllis Summers and Tucker McCall become partners on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Poor Phyllis and Tucker are going through tough times on The Young and the Restless. Phyllis’ quest to prove her rival Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is a manipulator has backfired. Since Phyllis brought Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to town and put everyone in danger, she’s viewed as the bad guy. Phyllis’ actions have her on the outs with everyone, including her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

Looks like Phyllis isn't getting the reaction from Kyle and Summer that she wanted. ? #YR pic.twitter.com/IJFf8v42qd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Tucker’s return isn’t going smoothly. He was making progress reconnecting with his ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). However, Tucker’s business dealings, including taking over Chancellor-Winters, caused the two to turn against Mr. McCall.

With Tucker down on his luck, he sought companionship from Phyllis. The two bonded over their heartache, and Tucker had an interesting proposal for the redhead.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans support the new couple

Phyllis and Tucker aren’t going to sit back and feel sorry for themselves. The two will do what they do best, get revenge on those who wronged them. Tucker can’t do it alone and offers Phyllis a proposition. He suggests they team up to burn down Genoa City.

The show is pushing toward their next power couple with, Phyllis and Tucker. Although they aren’t officially a couple, The Young and the Restless fans are already voicing their support on Reddit.

“I like him with anyone! But this could be interesting with his dry comebacks and her over-the-topness!” wrote one user.

“They will have the greatest smush name in the history of smush names. Show promotional gold right there,” another commenter replied.

“Team Phucker! :D” declared another viewer.

“I’m in! Team Phucker it is!” another fan wrote.

Phyllis Summers and Tucker McCall’s romance heats up Genoa City

The Young and the Restless will strike gold if they pair Phyllis and Tucker together. Their chemistry is fantastic, and since they’re both schemers, they’ll stir up excitement. Phyllis and Tucker have common enemies in Diane and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Jack confronts Tucker today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5XRWycF2XE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2022

Although their partnership is primarily to take down their rivals, sparks will fly between the town pariahs. As their romance heats up, it won’t be long before Genoa City residents notice. Summer will be concerned about her mom’s new relationship, while Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) might feel jealous.

Phyllis and Tucker are a pairing too good to pass up. With two well-known villains teaming up, Genoa City better watch out as this couple burns it down.