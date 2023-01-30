‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Sally Actor Courtney Hope Pregnant in Real Life?

Genoa City is about to have a new resident. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is expecting a child on The Young and the Restless, and her pregnancy has been an exciting storyline. Sometimes, writers add a pregnancy to a character’s storyline because the actor is expecting a child. So, is Sally Spectra actor Courtney Hope pregnant in real life?

Sally Spectra’s pregnancy is sure to bring drama to ‘The Young and the Restless’

Earlier this month, Sally Spectra discovered she’s pregnant. She’s in a relationship with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), so it’s reasonable to assume he’s the father. However, Sally slept with Nick’s brother, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), so she secretly suspects he could be the father.

Sally recently decided to end her rollercoaster relationship with Adam to be with Nick instead. Unfortunately, this pregnancy could threaten the peace and stir up drama among the three again.

Nick and Adam also once experienced a paternity mix-up. In 2015, the brothers had a love triangle with Sage Newman, who gave birth to a son, Christian Newman. Sage was married to Nick at the time, but she conceived the child during a one-night stand with Adam. Through numerous twists and turns, the storyline later revealed Adam was indeed the boy’s biological father. Still, Christian’s legal father is Nick.

In Sally’s case, some people believe the baby could bring her and Adam closer if it’s his child. Hope shared with Soap Opera Digest that Sally and Adam still have strong feelings for each other. Perhaps the baby drama will make them realize they should be together.

Is ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor Courtney Hope pregnant?

Sally is pregnant, so some fans might be curious to know if Courtney Hope is also expecting in real life. After all, soap operas like The Young and the Restless often integrate actors’ pregnancies into storylines.

However, as of this writing, Hope has not shared any announcement regarding a pregnancy.

Who is Courtney Hope dating?

In the past few months, Courtney Hope reportedly has been dating none other than Adam Newman actor Mark Grossman. Not only is the pair’s chemistry apparent on The Young and the Restless, but they have also been spotted together when the cameras aren’t rolling.

In September 2022, dating rumors began swirling when Hope attended a wedding with Grossman as her plus-one. Soap Dirt reported that, not long after, the two celebrated Halloween with matching Zoolander-themed costumes. In December, Hope and Grossman even went on vacation to Mexico.

However, despite the rumors, the actors have neither confirmed nor denied a romance.

Previously, Hope dated Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on General Hospital. They began dating in 2016 and married in late 2021. However, Hope and Duell suddenly split less than two months after their wedding. Duell later stated they weren’t legally married.

