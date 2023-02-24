‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Feb. 27 – Mar. 3: Phyllis Is Pushed Too Far

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Feb. 27 through Mar. 3 reveal a week of partnerships. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) makes a dangerous alliance while two exes reunite. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal that Phyllis Summers reaches her breaking point

Phyllis’ temper is as fiery as her red hair. Genoa City residents know when Phyllis is angry, it’s best not to cross paths with her. Many things have Phyllis fired up; the main reason is Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Diane continues to play the good girl and victim, and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) falls for the charade. Much to Phyllis’ chagrin, Miss Jenkins finally snagged her man. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis reaches her breaking point.

The redhead is tired of being made the villain, while Diane is the victim. However, Phyllis receives an opportunity too good to reject. Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) suggests they team up to take down Diane. Phyllis undoubtedly jumps on the offer, but will she regret her alliance with Jeremy?

Ashley Abbott gets down to business

The Genoa City business war is heating up. After news spread of Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) debt, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) was ready to pounce on McCall Unlimited. But Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) beat him to the punch.

As the new owner of McCall Unlimited, Ashley has many decisions to make. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers, Victor tries to negotiate a deal with his ex-wife. Ashley and Victor have a close bond, and she’s willing to listen to what he says.

Will Victor’s negotiating end in him acquiring McCall Unlimited? Or will Ashley stay loyal to Tucker? Or will she double-cross both men?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Lily Winters and Daniel Romalotti rekindle their romance

So far, 2023 is getting off to a bad start for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Her string of bad luck started with her break up with her boyfriend Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Lily realized Billy would never be the right man for her and decided it best they part ways.

Lily’s been enjoying singlehood the past few weeks, but her personal life will take an exciting turn. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Lily might be reuniting with her ex-husband Daniel Romalotti (Michael Grazadei).

Daniel also has a broken heart after his break up with Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom). When Heather and Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant) returned to Genoa City, Daniel hoped they could be a family again. However, Heather delivered a heartbreaking bombshell that she’d met someone else.

Lily and Daniel have been leaning on each other, but an unexpected spark could reignite their relationship.