Tiger Woods’ Expansive Real-Estate Portfolio Includes Florida Properties for Both of His Parents

It’s been almost three decades since Tiger Woods first began his golfing career. The athlete amassed legions of fans and additional endorsement deals with every green Masters jacket he won. He’s synonymous with Nike and closely linked with Gatorade, Rolex, and a host of other brands he’s touted over the years.

Those endorsement deals are largely responsible for his impressive net worth, which includes an array of real estate holdings, a private jet, and more. His wealth ballooned even as the golfer was plagued with injuries from a car crash and other maladies.

Though not a fixture on the links these days, Woods continues to prove his mettle when he’s able to play. He’s also invested some of his earnings in a number of real estate properties. Some are for his personal use. However, he’s also bought at least two properties for his parents over the years.

Tiger Woods’ net worth is estimated above $1 billion, with multiple real estate holdings

Tiger Woods attends the Tiger Woods Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Celebration at the New York Public Library on October 20, 2016 in New York City. | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Woods is in a league of his own on the putting green. But it would seem he’s also head and shoulders above most athletes when it comes to net worth. A Forbes report from June 2022 pegs his net worth at just north of $1 billion, making him one of only three known athlete billionaires. (The other two are LeBron James and Michael Jordan.)

Forbes estimates that only around 10% of his net worth is from golf winnings. Most of it is from lucrative endorsement deals, from the companies listed above, and numerous others. In fact, despite rarely hitting a golf course in the last year, Forbes reports that Woods still raked in more than $68 million in income from off-course deals.

Woods has used at least some of those earnings to put toward real estate investments. Most notable is his $54 million mansion on Jupiter Island. The home includes a golf studio, oxygen therapy room, and multiple pools. According to Architectural Digest, Woods bought the 12-acre oceanfront property in 2006 for $40 million, and then moved into the home he built on the property in 2010. (This move coincided with his split from ex-wife Elin Nordegren.)

Tiger Woods bought properties for both of his parents

I feel so honored to have been inducted into the @GolfHallofFame tonight. Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special. pic.twitter.com/kVKLv5qOJC — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 10, 2022

In addition to the Jupiter Island property, which Woods considers his primary residence, he also bought homes for his parents. According to ABC News, Earl and Kultida Woods met in Thailand while Earl was serving as a green beret in the U.S. Army. Earl Woods divorced his first wife in order to marry Kultida in 1969. But the couple did not have a harmonious marriage. They never legally separated. But for many years Earl lived in Cypress, California where Tiger was raised. Meanwhile, Kultida moved to Florida to be closer to her adult son.

In 2007, Woods bought two adjacent lots in Jupiter for his mother. The lots were sold for an estimated $2.4 million, with plans to invest another $2.6 million in building a new home on the property.

Tiger Woods had a close relationship with his father

Earl Woods lived primarily in California and died there in 2006. But property records in Windermere, Florida show that Tiger and his father had a home in both of their names in the town outside of Orlando. The property was worth roughly $1.3 million, according to Architectural Digest.

Woods was particularly close to his father, and called a high school girlfriend crying when he discovered his father was cheating on his mother, according to ABC News. “He loved his father,” ex-girlfriend Dina Parr told the outlet in 2009 when news first surfaced of Tiger’s own infidelities. “And I know that was the one thing about his dad that he could never get over. So yeah, it’s interesting that it’s turned out that he’s doing the same thing.”

Woods has given public praise to both of his parents for their support of his golfing career. So perhaps it’s little surprise that he showed them appreciation by sharing the wealth — literally — over the years.

RELATED: Inside Tiger Woods’ Huge Florida Mansion That Even He Didn’t Realize Was So Big