‘To All the Boys I Loved Before’: Everything to Know About the Kitty Covey-Centered Spin-Off Series ‘XO, Kitty’

After the success of the To All the Boys I Loved Before film series, author and showrunner Jenny Han is teaming up with Netflix once again for XO, Kitty. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Kitty Covey-centered show, including who’s in the cast, what it’s about, and when it will be released.

Who is Kitty Covey in ‘To All the Boys I Loved Before?’

Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart) is the youngest sister of Margot (Janel Parrish) and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and appears in all three To All the Boys movies. She’s known for her sharp tongue, sense of humor, and unwavering loyalty to her sisters.

Despite being the youngest, Kitty is wise beyond her years and has a knack for getting what she wants. She was first introduced in the To All the Boys I Loved Before novels and subsequent film adaptations. Her role in the story was to help her sister, Lara Jean, navigate the complicated world of love and relationships. She was instrumental in getting Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) together, and her mischievous antics added a fun and playful element to the story.

What is ‘XO, Kitty’ about?

XO, Kitty picks up after the events of To All the Boys: Always and Forever and follows Kitty to Seoul where she hopes to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend. The show will center on Kitty’s romantic journey, and follow her as she navigates new waters, no longer in the shadows of her sisters.

According to creator Jenny Han, the series will take viewers into Kitty’s head, much like To All the Boys did with Lara Jean. And while tied to the films, the series is a standalone story.

“XO, Kitty is definitely its own thing,” Han told Netflix’s Tudum. “You could enter into this story just starting with XO, Kitty, and be on Kitty’s journey as if you’re meeting her for the first time.”

“She’s the big fish in a small pond, [and] she thinks she knows it all in Portland,” she added. “Then she has a rude awakening when she’s put in a new place like Seoul. That’s very relatable and universal.”

Who is in the ‘XO, Kitty’ cast?

Anna Cathcart attends the Netflix Premiere of “All the Bright Places”I Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

XO, Kitty features the return of Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey, alongside John Corbett and Sarayu Blue as her parents, Dan and Trina. Fans of the To All the Boys movies may be wondering if Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will appear in XO, Kitty as Lara Jean and Peter. Unfortunately, according to Han, the actors won’t be reprising their roles for the project.

“We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story,” she told Tudum. “So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters.”

“And Lana and Noah are both off and doing big things,” Han continued. “The whole To All the Boys family couldn’t be more proud of them and excited for all the things that come next. We’re all excited to see Anna [Cathcart] really pick up the mantle and continue Kitty’s story.”

XO, Kitty is coming to Netflix just in time for Spring. The series hits the streamer on May 18 with all 10 episodes of the first season.