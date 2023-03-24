Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Matched in Black for a Strained Reunion With ‘Devastated and Broken’ Ariana Madix

Scandalized Vanderpump Rules lovers Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss reunited publicly for the first time since the world discovered their months-long affair. Photographers caught them chatting with each other at some point during the tenth-season reunion.

They’ve been the focus of widespread hate, including from their cast mates. Their “betrayal” left an unassuming Ariana Madix “devastated and broken” and also led to a temporary restraining order and two reunion seating charts. Despite it all, Sandoval and Leviss dressed in matching head-to-toe black during their public reunion, seemingly trying to catch up with each other during some downtime.

(L) Tom Sandoval | Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images (C) Ariana Madix | Todd Williamson/Bravo/Getty Images (R) Raquel Leviss | Monica Schipper/Bravo/Getty Images

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ 10th season reunion is a must-watch for fans

To summarize the beef of the scandal that undoubtedly dominated the Vanderpump Rules cast reunion, Sandoval cheated on Madix, his partner of nine years, with Leviss. She was formerly engaged to the cast’s resident DJ James Kennedy, who, on a related note, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he might collaborate with Madix on a revenge track.

Before getting caught in the controversy called “Scandoval,” Leviss met the wrath of some of her cast mates. According to her season 10 storyline, she was learning more about who she was on the inside. She outgrew beauty pageant competitions when she turned 28 and realized she didn’t know who she was without Kennedy or competitions.

Others around her began complaining that she was losing respect for boundaries in her soul-searching. First, Katie Maloney distanced herself because of Leviss’ seeming lack of understanding of the hurt she was causing with forward advances toward her ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Then, Leviss’ up-and-down relationship with Lala Kent crashed and burned in their arguing over hooking up with friends’ love interests and exes.

Madix was one of few women in the cast who didn’t write Leviss off for their suspicions about her motives by the middle of the tenth season. According to her Instagram, the deep “betrayal” of her trust when she learned that Sandoval had been carrying on behind her back with her friend left her “devastated and broken.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss dressed in black for their first public reunion

In video and photographs obtained by Page Six, the controversial pair donned strikingly similar all-black outfits while they chatted animatedly. Their conversation is nearly impossible to hear, but count us among those willing to bet they complained to each other about the opinions and behaviors of their co-stars toward them.



Though seemingly tense, the maybe-in-love twosome sat and faced each other during their exasperated chat, perfectly illustrating how their styles mirrored. Sandoval smoked a cigarette while Leviss sometimes puffed on a vape device. At one point, she stood by while he, appearing particularly on edge, interacted with a crew member.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast reunion required 2 seating charts, and Raquel Leviss sat with Tom Sandoval

Seating charts released by Bravo show they made accommodations to adhere to the temporary restraining order Leviss received against Scheana Shay. They weren’t on the stage simultaneously, but if all went according to plan, Leviss sat between Sandoval and Schwartz when allowed out of her trailer. The trio faced Madix and other cast mates.

Shay denied Leviss’ allegations that she punched her and left her with physical injuries. Furthermore, Leviss claimed she was moving to drop the restraining order but maintained that Shay had assaulted her (per Entertainment Tonight). She said, “The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress.”

Shay’s attorney, Naema Rahmani, told ET, “If she wants to make this go away, she can tell everyone that she wasn’t punched and she lied, and that she doesn’t intend to go forward with a permanent restraining order. That wouldn’t undo the damage she has caused, and she still filed a false police report, but it would go a long way toward resolving the legal issues.”

The reunion taping occurred around the middle of the season. So, fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for it to air, but they can keep up with the latest episodes on Bravo until then.