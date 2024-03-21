Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ready to get engaged? Here's what Kelce said about 'diamonds' that has fans suspicious.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the summer of 2023, and they’re still going strong well into 2024. Fans think Swift and Kelce may have finally met their perfect matches and could be ready to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later. Recently, Kelce mentioned “diamonds” on his podcast with his brother, throwing fans into a frenzy. Here’s what’s happening and where the couple is allegedly vacationing now.

Travis Kelce mentioned ‘diamonds’ while speaking on his podcast to his brother, Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce just fueled Taylor Swift engagement rumors on his podcast. He and his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke on the New Heights podcast about NBA star Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is over 7 feet tall, and the Kelce brothers discussed the basketball star’s height.

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f***ing lab over there in France,” Swift’s boyfriend said, according to Page Six. “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f***ing NBA player. Can’t wait ’til I f***in’ make one.”

His brother quickly interjected, as he knew that fans of the couple might take the statement and run with it.

“Don’t do this,” he said. “Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

In February 2024, a source reported that the couple has “many milestones” ahead of them, so it makes sense that Kelce alludes to engagement and future kids.

“Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “This is just the beginning for them as a couple,e and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving, and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are allegedly vacationing in the Bahamas

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While Travis Kelce alludes to “diamonds” and future kids with Taylor Swift, he and Swift are reportedly vacationing in the Bahamas together. The gossip blog Deux Moi shared photos showing Swift and Kelce walking along the water on March 18, 2024.

Previously, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple is focusing on “rest and recuperation” following their busy seasons. Swift had The Eras Tour while Kelce prepped for Super Bowl LVIII.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider told the publication. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Before heading out to the Bahamas, Swift and Kelce spent time together in Los Angeles. They had a dinner date at the Bird Streets Club when Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly “fawned” over the couple.

“Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in,” a source told Page Six.

Sources claim the couple plans to have a summer 2024 engagement

When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? Given the couple’s current trajectory, fans anticipate an engagement in 2024. A source told Page Six in January 2024 that they planned a summer 2024 engagement.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan,” the insider said. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Kelce gets down on one knee for Swift at any point this year. So far, all signs point to yes.

