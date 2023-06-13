Meghan Ory took to Instagram to remember her late 'Chesapeake Shores' co-star, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on June 12.

Treat Williams, whose long Hollywood career included starring roles in the movie Hair, the WB series Everwood, and Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores, has died. The 71-year-old actor was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont, on June 12.

The accident occurred when a car attempting to make a left turn into a parking lot turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle. Williams collided with the car and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. The critically injured actor was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” the Williams family said in a statement shared with Deadline. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Meghan Ory of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ remembers Treat Williams as a ‘monstrous talent’

Treat Williams and Meghan Ory in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ | ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

After Williams’ death, tributes poured in from those who knew him. Among those remembering the late actor was Meghan Ory, who played Abby O’Brien, the daughter of his character, Mick O’Brien, on Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores.

“There are no words. [Treat Williams] was a monstrous talent. A beautiful human and a wonderful friend … He was always laughing. Always always singing,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the set of the Hallmark series

“Grief is a funny thing,” Ory added in a second post. “It sneaks up in odd ways. I want to share so many things about this wonderful human who pretended to be my pops for 6 years.”

Ory said she particularly loved when Williams would share memories of his time on Broadway, which included starring roles in Grease, Over Here!, and The Pirates of Penzance.

“I always made him sing me songs from Grease before they would call action,” she wrote. “He loved telling stories about Broadway and all the wonderful people he’s worked with in his career. He loved his family and was so proud of his kids. He was an always present scene partner. He elevated everyone he worked with. His talent ran deep. He loved to fly planes. He loved his farm….he loved his family most of all. He was so so much fun … I am lucky to have had the time with him I did.”

Williams lived in Vermont and often shared photos and videos of his time on his farm on his social media. In a tweet posted just a few hours before his death, he reflected on the simple pleasures of a summer day.

“Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent,” he wrote.

Hallmark Channel is ‘heartbroken’ over death of Treat Williams

In addition to Chesapeake Shores, Williams starred in several Hallmark movies, including The Christmas House and Rocky Mountain Christmas. The network remembered him in a statement shared on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of beloved [Treat Williams] star of Chesapeake Shores, The Christmas House and so much more,” read the tweet. “We will forever cherish him in our hearts, and extend our condolences to Treat’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

