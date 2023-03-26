‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals the Adorable Nickname She Calls Her Daughter

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent recently celebrated her daughter Ocean’s second birthday. She hosted a Bravolebrity-studded event at the Los Angeles children’s venue Ball N Bounce. Other celebrity kids in attendance included Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter, Summer Moon; Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz Cauchi; and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose. Mommy Lala was excited about the Monsters, Inc.-themed bash and shared the details on Instagram while revealing Ocean’s adorable nickname.

What did Lala Kent nickname her daughter Ocean?

Lala Kent holds her daughter Ocean at a Sept. 10, 2022, event in Beverly Hills | Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation

“My cute little tink tink,” Kent shared on her Instagram story, referring to her adorable daughter with ex Randall Emmett. Could that be short for the Peter Pan character Tinker Bell?

Her photo shows Ocean sitting beside two Monsters, Inc. character cutouts. “Tink Tink” wore a purple costume and matching hat with eyes on top, like the outfit the character Boo wore in the Disney movie.

The party was decorated with rainbow balloons and the number “2” in lights. There were also Monsters, Inc. paper plates and themed lunchboxes as giveaways.

Ocean and her friends played and danced in the kiddie gym before diving into her blue cake.

The birthday girl has a constant smile on her face, which Kent’s friends commented on.

“Happiest girl ever!!!” Heather McDonald wrote.

Stassi Schroeder added, “She is just perfect. Always so happy. Happy birthday, beautiful Ocean.”

Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay also posted about the party on her Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Kent’s ex Randall Emmett did not appear to be in attendance.

Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean looks like a budding Disney fan

Ocean's birthday party was not the first time the toddler showed her love for Monsters, Inc.

Ocean’s birthday party was not the first time the toddler showed her love for Monsters, Inc. She dressed up as Sully from the film last Halloween.

The proud mom posted a pic with little Sully to announce a Vanderpump Rules star’s sobriety.

“Today marks 4 years of sobriety. The weekend was full of love & support. Being present for my daughter … that part is priceless. I’m grateful & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y’all, I am proooooud! Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Lala is working hard to be the best mom to a little girl who looks like a young Disney fan with a special love for Monsters, Inc. and Tinker Bell.

Ocean Kent’s half-sisters attended her birthday party

Randall Emmett's ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, brought their two daughters to celebrate their half-sister Ocean.

Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, brought their two daughters to celebrate their half-sister Ocean.

London and Rhylee Emmett smiled alongside their mom with Lala and Ocean in an Instagram post by the former SUR hostess. “Celebrating Ocean Kent,” Lala captioned the photo.

The two women have come a long way. They weren’t friendly when Lala began her relationship with Randall. Let’s face it, that was likely because the Hollywood film producer cheated on Ambyr with Lala, even if Ocean’s mom may have believed the couple was separated.

But the two mothers have put the drama behind them and formed a friendship so the three sisters can bond.