Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) met in college when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s. They dated for several years and in 2010, William proposed to his longtime girlfriend with the engagement ring that once belonged to his mother. The two tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

Princess Diana died in 1997 and therefore never got to meet her daughter-in-law but a video making the rounds on social media reveals advice the late princess gave her son to follow with his bride.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Video of Princess Diana saying what she told Prince William to do if he finds love

The video, which was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), features the princess’s words in her controversial Panorama interview when she explained what she told William about her separation from his father, then-Prince Charles. The princess’s voice is played over clips of William and Kate on their wedding day as well as other moments when they look so happy and in love.

“I put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang onto it and look after it,” Diana can be heard saying. “And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.”

The 23-second clip was posted on Oct. 29 and has racked up more than 20,000 views and over 1,200 likes so far.

One person commented on the video writing: “Every time Catherine looks at William, that woman is so in love w/ him! It’s so heartwarming! You got your wish Di! Will found his great love & my goddess is he good at protecting her!” And another added: “He definitely took that advice and ran with it. He gave Catherine time to ease into the role and set her up for success in the royal family. He found a lovely, grounded woman [who] fiercely loves her family. He did well.”

Experts say Prince William and Kate are ‘deeply in love’ and have a ‘fantastic union’

Prince William and Kate Middleton ride in a Land Rover as they attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

But it’s not just the commenters who agree that William and Kate appear so in love. A body language expert and an astrologer are just some of the people who weighed in on William and Kate’s relationship and believe they are “deeply in love” even if they’re not showing PDA constantly and have a “fantastic union” just like Diana wanted.

Body and behavioral language expert Darren Stanton spoke on behalf of Betfair Slots about what he sees from the prince and princess when they attend engagements together. He said: “In terms of body language when people reach a certain position or length of time in their relationship, they don’t have to be all over each other. You can always tell when people are in a new relationship because they’re very touchy, tactile, and giggly. Once a couple moves several years into a relationship, things become more settled … They are a great match … They are a couple who love each other very deeply.”

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman agreed opining that PDA or not, it’s clear William and Kate have a wonderful union, and that shines through when they’re together telling Express: “Their eyes usually look in the same direction, which is a sign of a fantastic union.”

