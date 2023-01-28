‘Wednesday’ Actor Joy Sunday’s 1st Crush Was This Literary Icon

Joy Sunday, who stars as Bianca Barclay in the Netflix series Wednesday, has an unattainable crush. Though the actor’s character has enough of a woeful time winning the affections of Wednesday’s Xavier (Percy Hynes White), even Bianca’s siren song isn’t going to win her the heart of this literary hero.

Joy Sunday stars as Bianca Barclay in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

Undoubtedly, fans know Sunday best for her role as the silver-eyed siren in the Netflix series Wednesday. Introduced in the show as “the closest thing to Nevermore royalty,” Bianca is the coolest girl in school.

As the idea of popularity is mainly based upon the opinion of those who think about things like popularity, Bianca isn’t much of a fan of the socially disinterested Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). Bianca’s dislike for Wednesday only grows when her heart’s desire, Xavier, is instantly smitten with Nevermore’s newest student.

Before Sunday became Wednesday’s favorite siren with a secret, she appeared in several other hit tv series.

After an episode of MacGyver in 2018, Sunday went on to star in episodes of Carol’s Second Act with Patricia Heaton, Good Trouble, and Dear White People. Sunday’s other roles include Sophia in Shithouse and Dr. Gray in 2022’s Dog with Channing Tatum.

‘Wednesday’ actor Joy Sunday on her first crush

While Xavier is proving a difficult crush to win over on Wednesday, he’s got nothing on Sunday’s first crush, The Lord of the Rings’ Aragorn. Beginning as a Ranger of the North in the series, Aragorn is certainly a crush-worthy hero who nabbed Sunday’s heart as a young reader.

In her interview with Seventeen, Sunday holds up her hefty and well-worn copy of The Lord of the Rings, saying, “I loved reading this every summer.” The actor goes on to geek out about the volume’s small font that allows readers to “spend years on a page” before saying, “Aragorn was my first crush, so…”

Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ gets renewed for Season 2 after a massive debut

Based on the comic series created by cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family has a long history in American pop culture. Originally published over a 50-year span in The New Yorker, Addams’ series then became a TV series in 1964 and an animated one in 1973.

The ’90s saw two feature films about the family: The Addams Family in 1991, followed by Addams Family Values in 1993. While there have been several other attempts to revisit the irresistibly dark family, none have been as successful as the recent Netflix series, Wednesday.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday is now the second most popular English-language series on Netflix ever (Hollywood Life). Within the first 28 days after the series’ debut on November 23, 2022, it reached 1.237 billion hours viewed, with over 182 million viewers tuning in to watch. The show is an undeniable success. Wednesday Season 2 was ordered on January 6, 2023.

But fans of the series may have to wait a long time to see the Netflix series Wednesday return to the streamer as the series star, Hollywood’s number one “it” girl right now, Ortega, currently has four projects in the works. As such, Marie Claire predicts Wednesday Season 2 will not be back to tickle viewer’s torture-bones until late 2024.