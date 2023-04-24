Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Cast Member Makes the Most Money: Tiffany, Chelsea, Micah, Jackelina, Bliss, or Irina?

Netflix’s reality series Love is Blind has become a fan favorite from when it hit the screens in 2020. Since the Season 4 debut on March 24, fans have been patiently waiting for new episodes every Friday to catch up on the latest round of blind dates, love, and ugly drama. The latest season of the hit Netflix dating show has singles looking for love in Seattle.

Love Is Blind Season 4 features six ladies who make it past the pods: Tiffany, Chelsea, Micah, Jackelina, Bliss, and Irina. And while viewers tune in to see whether love will blossom between the Love Is Blind couples, many are also curious about the cast members’ professions and salaries. Here is a closer look at the ladies’ professions, salaries, and who makes the most money.

Tiffany Pennywell is a client-lead recruiter

#LoveIsBlind Season 4: Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown reveal their biggest real-world challenges after Mexico. https://t.co/6wnz79IuS4 pic.twitter.com/QsD5Bp5Cww — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 31, 2023

One couple emerges each season of Love Is Blind that seems like they might be able to make it work. Since Season 4 started airing, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown have appeared to be that couple. Tiffany is a 37-year-old client lead recruiter who describes herself on social media as a “lover of good vibes, good people, and a good Caipirinha.” According to Glassdoor, the average salary for the profession is around $176,898 per year.

Chelsea Griffin is a pediatric speech-language pathologist

Love Is Blind Season 4 has been a particularly spicy and dramatic season. One couple who has been the subject of much discussion is 31-year-old Chelsea Griffin and 33-year-old Kwame Appiah. Though most fans didn’t think Kwame was that into Chelsea, the pair surprisingly made it to the altar. Chelsea is a pediatric speech-language pathologist and likely earns about $86,200 according to Glassdoor estimates for the profession.

Irina Solomonova owns an event-planning company

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova break down *that* #LoveIsBlind cliffhanger with Us:https://t.co/QCZvMvzkmW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 26, 2023

In the first Love Is Blind Season 4 episodes, Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski hit it off and got engaged. But then, when they got out of the pods, Irina was like, “Nah, not feeling it,” and things got messy. According to her LinkedIn profile, the 26-year-old owns Solo, an event-planning company. While her exact salary is not publicly available, owning a successful event-planning company can be very lucrative.

Bliss Poureetezadi is a senior program manager

Bliss Poureetezadi hit it off with 31-year-old Zack Goytowski in the pods. Unfortunately, Zack proposed to Irina. Luckily for Bliss, though, Zack and Irina’s relationship totally fell apart by the end of episode 5. This led to Zack and Bliss getting back together and getting married in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale. Bliss currently works as a senior manager for Disney with an average annual salary of $195,345 according to Glassdoor.

Jackelina Bonds is a dental assistant

In Season 4, we are introduced to Jackelina Bonds, a super picky woman when it comes to love. The 27-year-old, like many others, had a tough time picking her future partner based solely on emotions. Eventually, she chose to get engaged to Marshall Glaze. However, the pair never made it to the altar. Jackelina is a 27-year-old dental assistant. And Glassdoor details the median annual salary for dental assistants as $38,669.

Micah Lussier is a marketing manager

After insisting that he answer first at the altar, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden are breaking down their relationship. #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/WNZQhzWAiD — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 14, 2023

Another couple to make it past the pods was Paul Peden and Micah Lussier. The pair hit it off early in the pod, but also connected with other people. Paul was also interested in Amber, while Micah hit it off with Kwame. But eventually, Paul and Micah decide to end their other relationships to focus on each other. Micah is a 27-year-old marketing manager. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for the job is around $66,490 per year.

So which cast member makes the most money?

Based on the salary data we have gathered, Bliss, the senior program manager, makes the most money out of the Love Is Blind Season 4 ladies, with an average annual salary of $195,345. As an entrepreneur and owner of an event-planning company, Irina has the potential to earn the most money, but her exact salary is unknown.