Here’s Why Tati Gabrielle Recommends the Rainbow Order for ‘Kaleidoscope’

The Netflix show Kaleidoscope confuses some viewers regarding how to watch the episodes. But the star of the heist drama miniseries Tati Gabrielle gave her thoughts on the best way to watch to show.

‘Kaleidoscope’ is Netflix’s twisty new crime drama

Its near instant virality helped secure its place as an early frontrunner for a 2023 fan favorite.



Kaleidoscope follows Leo Pap, played by Giancarlo Esposito, as he puts together a crew for a $7 billion heist. The rest of the cast includes Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Peter Mark Kendall, and Gabrielle.

What makes Kaleidoscope unique is the way the episodes can be ordered. Viewers can watch the eight episodes, all named after a different color, in any order. Regardless of the viewers’ choices, “White” is intended as the season finale. This means there are 5,040 possible ways for a viewer to watch Kaleidoscope.

Why Tati Gabrielle recommends watching the show in ‘rainbow order’

Fans are still figuring out their preferred order to watch the episodes. But Gabrielle already has her own favorite way to see the show. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the actor shared that her favorite method is “the rainbow order.”

“I don’t want everybody to take it [like] ‘That’s the way [to watch Kaleidoscope],” Gabrielle laughed, then explained what the rainbow order is: “Go red, orange, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, and then white.”

Gabrielle shared that the reason she prefers the rainbow order is that it “speaks to the way I feel Eric [Garcia, the show’s creator] intended for us, and it’s a really precise way of going through it to understand each character.”

The You star went on to say that, by watching Kaleidoscope in rainbow order, viewers get to see how “each character works into the story … because it’s a very character-driven show.”

Critical and audience responses to ‘Kaleidoscope’

Kaleidoscope was released on January 1, 2023, and it’s already a big hit for Netflix. The miniseries hit No. 1 on the streamer’s Top 10 list on January 3 and held on to the spot for three days. It’s remained on the list since then and holds the third spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list as of publication.

Critics have also been positive. Newsday calls it “a lot of fun” and the Daily Telegraph says it is “stylish, suspenseful, and cleverly executed.” The Financial Times review stated, “Kaleidoscope serves as a kind of green television: an almost endlessly renewable show amid all the disposable content churned out and dropped by streaming services.”

Viewers also love the twisty, suspenseful show, with many giving it five out of five stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will ‘Kaleidoscope’ get a second season?

So, will there be a second season of the heist show? Kaleidoscope ended with many storylines and characters’ fates up in the air, which makes the show ripe for another season. There has been no official word yet, but fans have their fingers crossed!