‘BMF’: The Rest of Season 2 Will Be Extremely Shocking According to Meech

BMF centers on the true-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers were born and raised in Detroit in the 1980s. Together, they began their careers as street drug dealers before becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Season 2 is well underway, but according to Meech, who stars as his father in BMF, many more shocking moments will come.

Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr as Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr. in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Inside ‘BMF’ Season 2 episode 6

After a two-week hiatus, fans are thrilled that BMF is slated to return this week with a brand-new episode. Episode 206, “Homecoming,” is slated to have some explosive moments. Starz’s official description reads,

Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to

flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to

continue his quest to kill Lamar.

Still, as intense as things are bound to get, fans should brace themselves for what’s to come in the final episodes of the season.

‘BMF’ Season 2 continues to be extremely shocking

With Lamar (Eric) essentially rising from the dead, the demise of their parents’ marriage, and Terry’s return to the organization, so much has already happened in BMF Season 2. The season is only at the halfway point, so Meech is warning fans to brace themselves for many more shocking and jaw-dropping moments ahead.

“We’re going to be able to have people on the edge of their seats after every episode, and that’s what we want,” Meech told Uproxx. “Randy Huggins and Heather Zuhlke, they’re both amazing writers and they both set out to have every episode like you’re ready to pull your hair out. Every episode is better and better and grittier and grittier. I want everybody to really pay attention and read between the lines. BMF isn’t just about drug dealing; it’s about soul and family. There are a lot of different things you can miss if you’re just watching and not reading and understanding.”

How much money did BMF make?

Thus far, the series has only pushed forward into the late 1980s. However, for those who know anything about the real-life BMF organization then, it’s known that it thrived from 1985 to 2005 before Meech, Terry, and roughly 100 of their associates were arrested and charged with various drug crimes.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, by the time the brothers were arrested, Meech and Terry were worth $100 million, respectively.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) charged both Flenory brothers with drug trafficking and money laundering. They were both sentenced to 30 years in prison. Though Terry was released in 2020 amid COVID-19 health concerns, Big Meech remains in prison until 2028.