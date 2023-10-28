They say heavy is the head that wears the crown and some fans believe Queen Elizabeth's reaction in this video shows that.

Being queen isn’t something the late Queen Elizabeth II ever asked for. In fact, it wasn’t something anyone imagined would happen until one decision by another member of the royal family changed her fate.

At the time of her birth in 1926, then-Princess Elizabeth was third in the line of succession to the British throne behind her Uncle Edward (known in the family as David) and her father Prince Albert. With Edward as the heir apparent, any children of his would have bumped Elizabeth further down the line as would their children so the possibility she would ever become the monarch was slim. That is until her grandfather died and her uncle became king but chose to abdicate so he could marry Wallis Simpson.

Edward’s decision meant that his younger brother Albert would become king making Elizabeth the heir apparent. He ascended the throne and took the name King George VI to honor his father. Upon his death on Feb. 6, 1952, his oldest daughter became Queen Elizabeth. While it was a job she never asked for, is it one she enjoyed? Many royal watchers think her reaction in this video clip says it all.

Queen Elizabeth II prepares to greet an official at Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

How Queen Elizabeth reacted when asked if she liked being the queen

A video posted to TikTok that shows Queen Elizabeth being asked if she enjoys her job is making the rounds because of how she responded.

The 12-second clip titled: “Do you like being the queen?” has more than 100,000 views and over 48,000 likes. The royal family matriarch looks as if she’s not sure how to answer and pauses. The clip is edited to make her pause seem even more dramatic, but it’s the queen’s answer that surprised a lot of people. She never replied directly to the question and instead just said: “It’s a very busy life.”

The video was posted 13 months after her death, and many commenters shared their thoughts about the queen’s reaction to the question.

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II prior to kick off of the UEFA Nations League following her death on Sept. 8, 2022 | Chris Ricco – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

What fans are saying about the video clip of the late monarch

Many people took the late queen’s pause and non-answer to mean that she did not like being the sovereign.

“That was a long pause and a very diplomatic answer. What a heavy responsibility it must be,” one person wrote.

“She never wanted to be a queen. All she wanted was a peaceful life with her family,” a second user opined, while a third chimed in: “I bet her dream life would be living in Scotland with her family and running a stable and sometimes breeding her corgis.”

“She was never even meant to be queen,” a fourth person said adding, “I wonder if she thought a lot about how her life would’ve been if her uncle never abdicated.”

And a fifth commenter echoed the words her grandson Prince Harry once said writing: “No one wants to be a queen.”