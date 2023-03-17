‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Mar. 20 – 24: Sonny’s Drastic Decision

General Hospital spoilers for Mar. 20 through 24 reveal a week of huge decisions. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) contemplates his future, while Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) decision could lead to danger. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Sonny Corinthos makes a big decision

Mob boss Sonny is accustomed to being in danger. Last week, he became the target of a mystery sniper who tried to kill him. Sonny was saved by Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), who unfortunately got shot.

The latest hit against him has Sonny rattled. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny’s next move involves a huge decision. Sonny is worried about his safety and that of his loved ones. He wants to do whatever it takes to protect them, but will his decision lead to heartache?

Lucy Coe plots her escape

Lucy is going stir-crazy the longer she stays at the safe house. She knows that she, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) must keep their charade that they’re dead. But the longer they extend their stay, the more anxious Lucy becomes.

Lucy is ready to return to the outside world, especially now that she knows about the Nurses’ Ball. The Nurses Ball is Lucy’s project, and she feels she needs to be part of it. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Lucy makes a daring move.

Nothing will stop Lucy from appearing at the Nurses’ Ball, and Miss Coe is determined to be there. However, Lucy’s move might put her and her friends in danger.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Willow Tait has a special request

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) remains at death’s door awaiting her bone marrow transplant. With time of the essence, Willow is getting her affairs in order. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal Willow has a special request.

Could that request have something to do with her mother, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros)? Maybe Willow’s ready to make amends and have a relationship with Nina?

Or Willow’s request could involve Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). The former spouses meet this week, and Willow could advise Chase to reunite with his girlfriend, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton).

Meanwhile, Willow’s fiancé Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), makes a shocking discovery. Perhaps Michael discovers his sister Joss Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) relationship with Dex. Michael will blow a gasket when he learns Dex disobeyed his order to stay away from Joss.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) contemplates her and baby Ace’s future. The new mother doesn’t want to give up her son but doesn’t want to raise her baby in Spring Ridge. With the threat of criminal charges still looming, Esme will worry that she’ll have Ace taken away from her.

Esme is prepared to fight for her baby, no matter the cost. Is there anything Laura can say that might change her mind?#GH is emotional, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @averykpohl pic.twitter.com/pIAHCckF86 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) isn’t giving up in his quest for custody of Ace. Spencer plans his next move in his custody bid. However, his plan causes concern from Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali).

Speaking of Trina, she’ll run into Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), who’ll question her about the DNA test. Trina’s made it clear she doesn’t want to know about her paternity, but Curtis won’t drop the subject. Meanwhile, Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) will encourage Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) to fight for her marriage.

Nina meets with Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper). Could the topic revolve around Nina’s friend and Jordan’s ex-husband Curtis? Or maybe Nina seeks Jordan’s legal expertise on Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) insider trading?