It's back to 'business' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of Christmas as they return to potential money-earning projects in Hollywood, according to an expert.

As the holiday season is now officially in full swing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have something beyond get-togethers or Christmas presents and decorating on their to-do list. Not traveling to England to celebrate with the rest of the royal family — watchers long ago ruled a trip out — but “intense discussions” about potential Hollywood deals.

The Hollywood strike’s end means Harry and Meghan may resume any possible deal talks

It’s full steam ahead for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Hollywood careers. What’s changed? The SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended in November 2023. According to Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert, doors and projects are once again open for Harry and Meghan.

“With the SAG-AFTRA strike at a close, it opens up the possibility that any previously paused studio deals involving Harry and Meghan, which were put on hold during the four-month strike, may now be back on the table for intense discussions ahead of their Christmas break,” he told Newsweek.

The parents of two are headed into a “promising scenario” post-strike, leaving the potential to negotiate better deals.

“For the Sussexes, this could be an opportune time to leverage the new conditions for their future projects,” he said. “Particularly in the production of scripted content for streaming platforms like Netflix.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can get back to Hollywood ‘business’ after ‘family time’

Boardman continued, saying a “shift” from family time and date nights to business is in store for Harry and Meghan.

“It is expected that the couple’s focus will once again shift focus towards [sic] their business following a period devoid of income, having enjoyed much family time, from vacations to attending events and engaging with the entertainment world,” he said.

Indeed, 2023 has included many outings. Harry and Meghan hosted a discussion to mark World Mental Health Day after the Invictus Games. They’ve also attended a Katy Perry concert, had weekend getaways, and gone trick-or-treating, just to name a few.

However, according to the expert, getting back to work is a “positive” one for the pair. “This is a positive phase for them, as their charity work becomes increasingly public, despite earlier setbacks,” Boardman said. They include “King Charles’ distancing and satirical portrayals in media, having been raised in a recent episode of Family Guy.”

“Given the circumstances,” he added, “it is advisable for Harry and Meghan to advance their plans with determination and minimize distractions to achieve success in their Hollywood venture.”

Harry and Meghan already have a film adaptation of a best-selling novel in the works

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t entirely void of current projects. While they may find themselves discussing potential deals ahead of Christmas, they do have one on the way.

As reported in August 2023, Harry and Meghan acquired movie rights to Carley Fortune’s romance novel Meet Me at the Lake. The move cost them and Archewell Productions approximately $3.8 million. However, if successful, the couple could find themselves adding a significant amount to their estimated net worth of $60 million.

The venture marks Harry and Meghan’s first big project behind the scenes instead of on camera. As part of their multiyear Netflix deal, the parents of two have already appeared in two docuseries for the streamer: Harry & Meghan and Heart of Invictus. Plus, they were producers of 2022’s Live to Lead documentary.

Until any news on up-and-coming projects, the only thing Harry and Meghan may unveil is a new Sussex family holiday card.