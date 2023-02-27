Here’s Why 1 Character’s Name Was Changed for the Netflix Version of ‘Lockwood & Co.’

Lockwood & Co. is the latest Netflix series making waves with fans. The supernatural thriller debuted on the streaming platform in January 2023 and is still one of the top Netflix shows. Spooky, funny, and full of well-written characters, Lockwood & Co. is poised to continue its hot streak well into the spring — and more and more fans are taking steps to learn about the source material that inspired the show.

Lockwood & Co. is based on a popular book series, and in a recent interview, show writer/director Joe Cornish opened up about why one important character’s name was changed for the TV series.

‘Lockwood & Co.’ tells the story of a London ghost-hunting agency

Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman attend a “Lockwood & Co” Screening I Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lockwood & Co. follows two teenage boys who run a ghost-hunting startup called Lockwood & Co. When they cross paths with a young girl named Ruby who exhibits crazy psychic abilities, the trio unlocks their full potential – and discovers a mystery that is poised to change the course of history. According to IMDb, the series features eight episodes, which started streaming on Netflix on January 27.

The cast of Lockwood & Co. is full of talented young performers, including Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim. Notably, the character of George is a carryover from the book series of the same name — although but fans will notice that George’s last name has been changed from Cubbins in the books.

Why was the character of George Cubbins renamed?

In a recent interview with Radio Times, director Joe Cornish opened up about why George Cubbins from the Lockwood & Co. books was renamed to George Karim for the Netflix series. “The surname (Karim) we worked out with Jonathan (Stroud) and Ali(Hadji-Heshmati),” Stroud said. “We worked it out together, because he’s called George Cubbins in the books. But Ali, the actor, and Jonathan Stroud, the author of the books, got together and gave him a new surname.”

Cornish went on to discuss the character of George, noting that it was “really difficult” to cast an actor for the role. “He’s very clever but slightly socially dysfunctional, incredibly loyal to Lockwood, and gets very jealous with Lucy as the series proceeds,” Cornish said. “And again, Ali just walked in and had exactly the right chemistry for the character.”

What are critics saying about ‘Lockwood & Co.’?

Lockwood & Co.'s executive producer pleads with Netflix subscribers to watch the show: "I am out here flogging day and night. If you are inclined, out of curiosity, excitement or just plain kindness, please start it this week. It matters." https://t.co/r3qLrwgRcR pic.twitter.com/7sDEtI8DS9 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) February 17, 2023

The hard work that Cornish and Stroud put into developing Lockwood & Co. paid off big time. Critics are showering the all-new series with praise. Currently, it has 91% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, along with a 94% average audience score. “Lockwood is an appealing blend of noir-tinged detective tale, horror, and lowkey teen drama with just the right amount of witty banter,” one review reads. Another says, “It’s also fast-paced and lively. From sword fighting and secrets to running away from home and fighting the undead — the action doesn’t stop.”

Many critics called out the show’s excellent casting and charming characters, while some compared Lockwood & Co. to inventive, bold shows like Stranger Things and Doctor Who. As one review puts it, “There’s an awareness from the very first scene of this eight-episode series that it’s a slight cut above its contemporaries.” While the show has not yet been renewed for a second season, all signs are pointing to the fact that Lockwood & Co. could be around for a little while. Fans who are curious about Lockwood & Co. can watch the first season on Netflix now!