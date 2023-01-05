Lala Kent Reveals ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere Date

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently leaked the premiere date of season 10, and the Bravo show is returning very soon! Here’s how Kent announced the season 10 debut date and what fans are saying about it.

Lala Kent | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

On Jan. 4, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent released a new episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala. She and her co-star Scheana Shay got candid about the upcoming season of the popular Bravo reality show. Kent, who previously shared the podcast with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, also revealed when the first episode of season 10 will air.

“Vanderpump Rules season 10 debuts February 8th, and Lala and Scheana Shay are spilling some tea about what to expect from them and the rest of the cast,” the episode description reads. “Scheana shares how marriage and parenthood has changed her, why she’s no longer apologizing for everything, and her fav and least fav moments of the season. The ladies also talk about the recent Christmas gala they attended with Jax and Brittany, Scheana’s new house, and what it really means to live your truth.”

Lala Kent spoke out about Scheana Shay "dragging" her in an honest message about their friendship and fall-out. https://t.co/RPwD1UQDyj pic.twitter.com/UxryTtOitb — E! News (@enews) September 28, 2020

On Jan. 2, The Bravo Guru social media account shared an Instagram post showing that Lala Kent had previously leaked the premiere date of Vanderpump Rules season 10. The Bravo star replied to a fan comment asking when the debut episode would air.

“Does anyone know when the next series is going to be on coz it’s been so long since they have filmed it,” the fan asked. Kent responded, “feb 8.”

In the post caption, The Bravo Guru wrote, “VANDERPUMP RULES • It looks like Lala Kent accidentally leaked the premiere date for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules…[martini emoji]. The premiere date is *allegedly* set for February 8. [eyes emoji].”

The Bravo Guru also noted that a formal announcement of the premiere date has not yet been made. “Stay tuned for an official trailer and announcement coming VERY soon,” they added.

Fans can’t wait for the return of the popular Bravo show

Vanderpump Rules fans are eager for the return of the long-running reality show that follows the lives of current and former employees of RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

There has been a lot of drama since season 9, including Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney filing for divorce, James Kennedy getting a new girlfriend after he and Raquel Leviss ended their engagement, and more.

“Dude the amount of impatient I have for the season 10 of Vanderpump rules like I’m waiting ?” one fan tweeted in November 2022. “I just want season 10 of #vanderpump rules trailer like now,” another fan tweeted in January.

And in September 2022, one fan tweeted, “I cannot wait for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. My lord I am beyond ready for the juicy scoop.”