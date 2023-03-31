Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent does not have kind words for co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Kent has spoken out about the affair between Sandoval and Leviss, and she recently accused Leviss of being “obsessed” with “narcissist” Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval had an affair with Raquel Leviss for several months

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheaters Sandoval and Raquel | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke in early March 2023. At the time, Sandoval was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

According to former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, Madix discovered the affair after seeing an intimate video between Sandoval and Leviss. Doute shared on her podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, “She went into his photos, and he had screen recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.”

Meanwhile, an insider told People, “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels. This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Another source revealed that the affair had been happening “for upwards of six months all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed.”

Sandoval and Madix quickly broke up amid the “Scandoval.” It is unclear whether anything is still going on between Sandoval and Leviss.

Lala Kent says Raquel Leviss was ‘obsessed’ with ‘narcissist’ Tom Sandoval

During a recent appearance on the podcast Juicy Scoop, Kent shared her thoughts on the “Scandoval.”

According to Kent, Leviss was a “groupie” and “obsessed” with Sandoval, who is the frontman of the band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. Kent alleged that Leviss “thought he was the greatest thing since sliced bread,” which “fueled his ego.”

Additionally, Kent claimed that Sandoval is a “narcissist” who was “getting off on creeping around” behind Madix’s back.

This is not the first time Kent has thrown such accusations at Sandoval. Speaking to TMZ about whether Sandoval and Leviss are in love, she said, “Sandoval is a narcissist. He doesn’t have that type of emotional capacity to love anything.”

Lala Kent has experienced being cheated on

Kent also compared Sandoval to her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, who cheated on her and whom she believes also enjoyed the “adrenaline rush” of “sneaking around.”

The two of them started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018. They also have a daughter together, who was born in 2021. However, in October 2022, videos and photos of Emmett in Nashville with two women surfaced. This led to speculations that Emmett was cheating on Kent, and they broke up soon afterward.

Kent has since talked openly about her relationship with Emmett, including many negative aspects she experienced. For example, she once shared that there was a long list of “red flags” she overlooked.

“There’s like a laundry list,” Kent said. “A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there.”

She continued, “The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag.”