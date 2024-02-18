A lip-reading expert is revealing what the Princess of Wales was telling Prince William just before her gesture on the red carpet that might make you blush.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have walked the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards multiple times as the Prince of Wales has been the president of the BAFTAs since 2010.

In 2024 though Kate had to skip numerous engagements, including the awards ceremony, while recovering from abdominal surgery. But one of the couple’s most memorable appearances on the carpet was in 2023 where they were very affectionate. The princess was seen saying something to her husband before she gave him a tap on his backside which made some royal watchers blush and left many to wonder what they were talking about.

Well, a professional lip reader is revealing exactly what Kate said to William before the pat on his behind.

Kate Middleton talking to Prince William as they arrive on the red carpet for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lip-reading expert decoded what Kate said to Prince William on the red carpet

The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the red carpet for the 76th British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 19, 2023. William looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie while Kate rocked a recycled look she wore to the same awards ceremony a few years earlier. The princess donned the same white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2019 BAFTAs. She updated her 2023 look by adding a pair of contrasting black opera gloves and accessorized with large gold floral earrings and a black clutch bag.

She was also quite affectionate with William whispering to him on the carpet and giving him that tap on his bottom.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman spoke to The Mirror about what he observed Kate saying to the prince as they walked together. He noticed the princess turn her head as something behind her caught her attention while William just continued to face forward.

According to Freeman, Kate then appeared to mouth the words: “How did you miss that?” To which William replied “What?” before Kate said: “Stop ignoring.”

William then responded by saying: “Ignoring who?” and that’s when Kate carried out the cheeky gesture.

Body language expert analyzed Kate’s sexy gesture

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James gave her take on the couple’s affection on the carpet that evening and the princess’s “sexy reprimand.”

James said: “As they walk past the crowds, Kate seems to look back to acknowledge a complimentary comment with a smile. She then pushes her right hand out towards William’s in what looks like a cue to hold hands.

“William mistakenly leans in to suggest he is expecting more of the flirty whispering they have been doing and raises his hand as his head gets closer, missing Kate’s offer. Kate then ‘rewards’ William with a pat on the bum. So this works as both a sexy ritual or appreciation and a small reprimand for missing her cue.”