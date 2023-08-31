Lisa Horne from 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 took to Instagram to address her controversial behavior on the Netflix reality series.

Lisa Horne is speaking out about her controversial actions on season 2 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum. The new mom took to social media to address how she insulted fellow cast member Riah Nelson and her behavior toward her boyfriend Brian Okoye.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Ultimatum Season 2.]

Lisa and Brian left ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 early

Brian and Lisa in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Lisa and Brian’s time on The Ultimatum Season 2 was brief but memorable. Although she was the one who issued the ultimatum, it didn’t take long for Lisa to start second-guessing her decision to go on the show. At a cocktail party ahead of the choice ceremony, Lisa blew up when she saw Brian chatting with Riah.

“You know what, you can go ahead and talk to her, I really don’t care,” she said to Brian. She then slapped him and stormed out. Their fight continued in the restaurant parking lot.

“You’re sitting here talking to this f*cking Hooters b*tch, like you actually got some interest in her,” Lisa said, referencing Riah’s job at the chain restaurant known for its wings and sexy waitresses. (Ironically, at the reunion, it was revealed that Lisa had worked at Hooters in the past.)

Soon after that intense argument, Lisa took a pregnancy test and learned she was expecting. She and Brian left the show shortly after. But they returned for the reunion, where Lisa didn’t exactly strike a conciliatory tone.

“I don’t regret what I said,” Lisa said when discussing her conflict with Riah. Lisa hinted that pregnancy hormones were to blame for her outburst. She added: “I felt like she was actively after Brian. When it comes to my man, that’s not OK.”

Lisa apologizes for ‘hurtful’ words about Riah

Riah in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

At The Ultimatum Season 2 reunion, Lisa was unapologetic about her behavior toward Riah. But soon after the episode dropped on Netflix, she took some accountability for her actions.

“I would like to apologize to my fellow cast members, family, and friends who were affected by my time on the show. I have apologized to both Brian and Riah privately and now am doing so publicly,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“To Riah, I apologize for any hurtful words I used to describe you. No one should be judged on their age or place of employment, and I believe in empowering women in all walks of life,” she added.

‘The Ultimatum’ cast member says she and Brian are working on their relationship

Lisa’s attacks on Riah raised eyebrows among The Ultimatum viewers. But it was her physically aggressive behavior toward her boyfriend that drew the most criticism. In her statement, Lisa defended herself. She said that in addition to the unexpected pregnancy, she and Brian “faced existing relationship challenges” that “greatly triggered me going into the show.”

“While [being pregnant] does not excuse my behavior, I also extend my apologies to Brian for any aggression I displayed toward him as I do not condone violence of any kind,” she wrote. “While I’ve never publicly or privately displayed those kinds of actions, I understand that my behavior reflected poorly on myself, our relationship, and the show.

Lisa added that she and Brian are working on their relationship in counseling.

“I have been committed to learning and growing from this experience by taking steps to improve my own reactions and relationship triggers,” she shared. “I am also grateful for the lessons this situation has taught me, despite the hard path I traveled to learn those lessons.”

All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

