Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers’ messy romance was front-and-center in Love Is Blind Season 1. The pair were part of the first group of people to take part in Netflix’s blind dating experiment, which was filmed in 2018 and aired in 2020. Giannina and Damian connected in the pods and made it all the way to the altar before he shocked everyone by refusing to say “I do.”

But that memorable wedding day twist wasn’t the end of Giannina and Damian’s story. The couple reconciled after filming ended and stayed together for several years. Then, Damian showed up at the 2021 Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunion special with Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago on his arm. Giannina was understandably furious with her boyfriend’s behavior, and soon after they called it quits for good.

What have Giannina and Damian been up to since their less-than-amicable breakup? She’s moved on with a member of the Bachelor Nation, while he’s continued to chase reality TV fame.

Giannina Gibelli is expecting her first child with Blake Horstmann from ‘The Bachelorette’

After her split from Damian, Giannina joined the cast of MTV’s All-Star Shore. There, she found love with Blake Horstmann. Blake has appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. In November 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child.

“First comes love, then comes baby H,” the pair shared on Instagram along with a photo of Blake kissing Giannina’s belly. “We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”

“Congrats to you and your growing family! Welcome to the best part of life,” Kufrin commented. Congratulations also rolled in from The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick, The Bachelor’s Emily Karlsson, and Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee and Jessica Batten, as well as from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Kristen Doute.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Giannina thanked everyone for showing their love.

“We are so so grateful to have your support,” she wrote. “A lot of you have watched us grow into this new phase of our life and we’re absolutely thrilled to share with you.”

Damian Powers tried to find love on ‘Perfect Match’

(L to R) Damian Powers and Francesca Farago in ‘Perfect Match’ | Tarina Rodriguez/Netflix © 2023

After his relationship with Giannina ended, Damian joined the cast of Netflix’s Perfect Match in 2023. In the house, he reconnected with Francesca Farago. But the relationship didn’t last. Francesca dumped Damian on the show and later started dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, to whom she’s now engaged. Damian was later linked to fellow Perfect Match cast member Kariselle Snow. However, the two said their relationship was strictly platonic.

Meanwhile, Damian hasn’t given up on the idea of finding love on TV. In August 2023, he appeared in Miss/Match Season 2, a reality dating series from OFTV. The show brings together reality TV personalities from shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and Temptation Island with OnlyFans creators. He clicked with model and influencer Lauren Blake, but it’s unclear if they pursued a relationship outside of the show.

