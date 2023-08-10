Find out what Duchess of Sussex has been up to while her husband, the Duke of Sussex, is working overseas.

Meghan Markle’s name has been in the headlines nearly every day for the past few months. But it hasn’t been for reasons the Duchess of Sussex would like.

In May, her and Prince Harry’s story about a “near-catastrophic car chase” through Manhattan was disputed by the NYPD, the city’s mayor, and a taxi driver. The following month, Spotify chose not to renew Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, and one of the company’s executives publicly labeled the Sussexes as “f****** grifters.” Then, the luxury brand Dior quickly refuted a claim that the fashion house was signing the former Suits actor to be the face of its brand. Moreover, the couple’s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan failed to receive any Emmy nomination. In addition, there’s been no shortage of rumors that the pair’s marriage is in trouble and they could be headed for Splitsville.

Meghan Markle attends Day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Commentator says that Meghan has been ‘living it up’ as Harry’s been ‘taking on work’

With so much bad press what’s a duchess to do? Well when Harry’s away Meghan will play, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that while the prince is in Japan for a summit on the power of sport and philanthropy, his wife was spotted out with her friends at Taylor Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Meghan attended the pop star’s Eras Tour despite the singer snubbing an opportunity to appear on Archetypes before it was canceled.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen out days earlier as well without her husband. She was with Portia de Rossi and other pals at a cinema watching the Barbie movie.

“Every day there’s new photos or new stories of Meghan kind of living it up with her girlfriends and then Harry, obviously taking on this work,” writer for The Spectator Kara Kennedy said via Sky News Australia.

Kennedy believes that this could be the pair’s way of showing they are committed to doing separate endeavors now.

Meghan Markle attending Day 1 of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal writer also points out how the couple hasn’t shown much ‘solidarity’ in a while

Kennedy also noted there “aren’t many examples” of the Sussexes “in solidarity” since the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare.

“We haven’t really seen many examples of them in solidarity since January so I think it stemmed on from that,” she opined.

On Aug. 2, the Sussexes did attempt to show “solidarity” and tried to get some positive PR by putting out a video showing them speaking to young people who are taking a stand against cyberbullying. However, many royal watchers slammed the clip calling it fake and “unnatural” and claiming that it was clearly staged.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told GB News: “They all look very beautiful. It’s in their garden, and they talk to these young kids and say how wonderful they are … but it’s totally controlled, and I think rather unnatural.”

Royal insider Lady Victoria Hervey agreed and added: “I think it’s a PR stunt. It is just to get them some better press because obviously, it hasn’t been great for them recently. And I think they probably filmed it a while ago.”