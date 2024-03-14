The Duchess of Sussex reportedly was hoping for a chance at love on the reality dating series.

Before Meghan Markle‘s Suits role, she was a struggling actor. After her Deal or No Deal gig ended, she reportedly set her sights on reality television. According to former producer Mike Fleiss, Meghan wanted to be a contestant on The Bachelor.

Former ‘Bachelor’ producer confirms Meghan Markle casting rumors

A forgotten detail that could have appeared on Meghan Markle’s acting resume was brought to light by Mike Fleiss, a former producer on The Bachelor. He shared information about Meghan’s connection to the reality dating show in a 2018 tweet.

Fleiss wrote in a message posted to X, “Just got the go-ahead to reveal this shocking fact. Right after she left Deal or No Deal, Meghan seriously considered applying to be on The Bachelor.”

The Duchess of Sussex starred on Deal or No Deal as a briefcase model in 2006 and 2007. She has never spoken about considering a role as a cast member on The Bachelor.

Fleiss’ tweet was posted 10 days after Meghan married Prince Harry on May 18, 2018. The couple wed after being engaged for just six months.

TV host weighs in on whether or not Meghan Markle would have won ‘The Bachelor’

Revisiting this news from six years prior, Talk TV‘s Kevin O’Sullivan said, “After Meghan Markle’s stint as a high-heeled hostess on the US version of Deal or No Deal, she seriously considered searching for her prince on TV’s tawdry reality show, The Bachelor.”

O’Sullivan asked, “Would Meghan even have won?” She set her heart on finding love just as she was hitting the small time, landing a role on the cable show drama Suits.”

Sadly, because of that, Meghan’s Bachelor moment didn’t happen. “But it was close,” O’Sullivan claims.

O’Sullivan says he was “glad” that the “ambitious girl from California met and married her prince. And she did it “without the aid of cheap reality rubbish.”

Would ‘The Bachelor’ have treated Meghan differently than ‘Deal or No Deal’?

Claudia Jordan (1st row left) and Meghan Markle (3rd from left) appeared together on Season 2 of ‘Deal or No Deal’ | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank

In the same clip, Kevin O’Sullivan discussed Meghan Markle’s claims she felt “objectified” as a suitcase model on Deal or No Deal. However, would she have fared differently on The Bachelor?

O’Sullivan said, “[Meghan] swallowed her feminist pride to don a short skirt and skyscraper heels on a game show she claimed ‘objectified’ her. A game show hostess was hired just because she looked good. You don’t say? What a shock.”

“Did she think The Bachelor would have treated her as a towering intellectual? Purely there for her brains?” O’Sullivan questioned.

Meghan Markle shared details about her role as a game show model with Esquire before getting her role on Suits in 2011. “Working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me understand what I would rather be doing.”

Subsequently, in an interview with Paris Hilton for Meghan’s podcast Archetypes, the duchess spoke of her game show past. She explained intelligent women surrounded her on the Deal or No Deal stage, “but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

“I would leave with this pit in my stomach. Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I wouldn’t say I liked feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me then, being reduced to this specific archetype,” Meghan concluded.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018. They are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.