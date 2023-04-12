Will Prince Andrew Attend King Charles’ Coronation?

King Charles‘ coronation is a significant event for the royal family. And with the event rapidly approaching, many are wondering if his younger brother, Prince Andrew will attend.

Prince Andrew will reportedly attend King Charles III’s coronation

Despite the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, reports suggest that he will attend King Charles’ coronation. But according to The Daily Mail, he will not have a prominent role in the ceremony. The outlet reported that Andrew will not stand alongside the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony because he’s no longer a working royal.

However, the Prince is still a Knight of the Garter. While the Knights historically play a part in the coronation — four knights stood around Queen Elizabeth II during her ceremony — Andrew may not be included.

Reports also suggest that the Duke of York might be banned from wearing the traditional Knights of the Garter robes to the ceremony.

Prince Andrew lost his standing in the royal family after allegations of sexual misconduct

Prince Andrew has been at the center of several scandals in recent years. These include his association with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. While Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, he has faced legal action related to the allegations against him.

Following a disastrous BBC interview in which he attempted to defend his actions, Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties. He was stripped of his military titles and would no longer have the title of “His Royal Highness.”

In 2020, Prince Andrew was sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault. In the lawsuit, Giuffre claims that Andrew abused her on multiple occasions as she was forced to have sex with him as a young teen by Epstein and Maxwell. It was settled in February 2022.

As reported by CNBC, in a statement following the settlement, Prince Andrew’s attorneys suggested the Duke “regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors.” They also stated “he pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony is expected to be a grand affair

The coronation of King Charles III is set to be a historic event. Plans are already underway to ensure it’s a day to remember. The ceremony is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, with the Archbishop of Canterbury leading the religious aspects of the ceremony.

The coronation will be a significant moment for the royal family and the United Kingdom. It will mark the beginning of a new era and set the tone for King Charles’ reign.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children are expected to be front and center during the festivities. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had a very public fallout with the royal family, received invitations.

They have yet to confirm their attendance. But if the Sussexes do attend, they may be sidelined and shunned much like Prince Andrew.

As with any event involving the royal family, the coronation is sure to attract a great deal of attention. The event will likely be broadcast live on TV, allowing people worldwide to witness the historic occasion.